Dozens speak out in favor of Springfield’s masking ordinance

Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - More than 60 people argued for and against a public face mask mandate in Springfield prior to city council taking a vote.

Those in favor of the community wearing masks while in public, at all indoors facilities, indicated that they’re concerned the worst of the virus is yet to come.

“Wearing the masks protects others more than himself. Therefore, wearing a mask is an unselfish act to respect the health of the community,” said a retired doctor.

Meghan Rallis said, “The whole wedding industry, all of the merchants are extremely pro mask. If we were wearing masks on a daily basis, out in public and doing our errands then our numbers wouldn’t be so high.”

“As someone who is seven and a half months pregnant with her first child during these crazy times you can imagine the added stress this

pandemic added to an already hectic time in my life,” said Ashley Clair. “Even before this I worried about contracting the virus because pregnant women are already susceptible illness due to having compromised immune systems.”

Christopher Roberds said, “At the end of the day, for me wearing a mask is part of my faith. It tells people around me that I love them. I love them enough to be inconvenienced a little bit, to put myself down a little bit. That’s ok. Showing people we love them is the way to live.”

“We can do something about this. A wise man once said a picture is worth a thousand words. I’m about to show you a mathematical certainty. This picture here, shows you right here, this is where we are today. This is the mathematical projection as of a week ago,” said a retired Missouri State University professor.

A local nurse said, “If left unchecked this virus will continue this exponential growth and will very soon become unmanageable. I say to you the time to act is now.”

City council will decide on the ordinance Monday night.

