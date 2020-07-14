FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Heat index in the triple digits today

The heat is here and we are waking up with warmer temperatures on this Tuesday. Morning lows are in the low 70s in most spots and we will heat into the 80s by mid morning. I expect high temperatures will make it to the middle 90s in most spots today with heat index values in the triple digits. Many of our western Missouri counties are under a heat advisory until 8 pm. Heat index values will be near 105 degrees so use caution if you have to spend any time outdoors today. Make sure you are drinking plenty of water!

Western counties under a heat advisory (kytv)

The heat is not going anywhere anytime soon, either. In fact, I expect heat index values to climb into the triple digits throughout the 7-day forecast. We need the cooler temperatures and a good chance for rain, but I don’t see a big signal for either.

Triple digit heat index values for the next 5 days. (kytv)

I do have a scattered storm chance in the forecast late Wednesday night into early Thursday as the ridge of high pressure flattens a bit and allows for a frontal boundary to kick up some showers and storms. However, I don’t think this rain chance is a slam dunk. Models are not in great agreement with the storm chances and I think only our northern counties will have the best chance at some downpours early Thursday. This will mainly be along the Highway 54 corridor. A few additional isolated storms are possible through Thursday afternoon, but I don’t think it is widespread and heat index values that day will still climb into the triple digits.

Some strong storms possible Thursday morning. (kytv)

The Storm Prediction Center has also put parts of the Ozarks in a slight risk for severe weather late Wednesday night into early Thursday. It is not yet a First Alert Weather Day, but we’re watching this time period for any increased chance of strong storms. At this point, models are not in great agreement and forecast confidence is low overall. Check back as we fine-tune this forecast for Thursday morning.

Slight risk of severe weather (kytv)

