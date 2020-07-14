Former Gov. Eric Greitens rushed to aid victims after shooting in St. Louis, Mo.

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KY3) -

Former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens came to the aid of two St. Louis shooting victims Monday night.

Greitens says he was having dinner with a friend near St. Louis University, when he heard 15-25 gunshots. The former governor and his friend, who happens to be a firefighter, rushed to the scene to help. Greitens says the two carry medical kits in their cars due to their military training. The two served in the Navy together. When they found the victims, Greitens says he placed a tourniquet on one of them and his friend rendered first aid as they waited for EMS to arrive.

“I’m a Navy Seal. I served in places like Iraq and Afghanistan,” said Greitens. “I think what is so upsetting about tonight is this is what you expect in places like Iraq and Afghanistan. You expect to hear automatic and semi-automatic gunfire. And here we are in the city of St. Louis at Lindell and Graham and you’ve got two more shot bodies. One looking very bad on the street right here outside St. Louis University.”

Unfortunately, both victims later died, according to our sister station in St. Louis, KSDK. A homicide investigation is underway.

