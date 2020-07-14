Advertisement

Greene County will not create mask ordinance amid Springfield vote

By Michael Van Schoik
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 7:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - While Springfield City Council is set to vote on a mask ordinance Monday night, Greene County commissioners say the county will not issue a mask ordinance of its own.

Presiding Commissioner Bob Dixon said he feels the county’s current resolution that passed in June, which recommends wearing masks when keeping six feet apart from others is not possible, is best for Greene County as a whole.

“We feel that we can obtain a higher level of compliance with this approach in the other parts of the county,” Dixon said. “And again we remain open to a variety of approaches.”

Dixon said he supports wearing masks and supports the city’s decisions, regardless of how city council votes on the ordinance.

“We’ve been vocal in support of the various things the city of Springfield has undertaken to combat the virus due to the increased density of the population within the city,” he said.

A spokesperson from Republic said the city will not issue a mask ordinance, instead city leaders plan to follow guidelines outlined by the state.

Some businesses in Republic said they think it is possible they could get more visitors from the Springfield area in coming weeks if the ordinance passes, but they said they really will not know for sure until they see how people perceive the ordinance if it passes.

Meanwhile, other neighboring cities are still undecided. A city spokesperson from Strafford said city leaders there plan to pay attention to how the Springfield city council votes, but ultimately will make a decision that is best for Strafford.

“They are continuing to be open to the coversation,” Strafford City Administrator Martha Smartt said. “However at this time their decision has been to remain open to the information that is in the area and compare it to Strafford as well. We just keep an open mind to what is beneficial to the Strafford community.”

Dixon said he thinks people have lost some “civility” during the pandemic. He said he thinks it is important for people to keep in mind that some people may not be able to wear a mask.

“I think what’s important, and I would encourage citizens to exercise tolerance of those who wear masks and tolerance of those who cannot or choose not to. Let’s keep our focus on beating the virus.”

Dixon said he thinks Springfield’s mask ordinance will most likely pass.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Missouri governor signs bill for free COVID-19 testing

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The law was among several Gov. Mike Parson signed Monday.

National

Sheriff: ‘Glee’ star Naya Rivera saved son before drowning

Updated: 59 minutes ago
A sheriff’s official says a body was found during the search for missing “Glee” star Naya Rivera at a southern California lake.

National

Fire ravages ship for 2nd day; sends acrid haze over city

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By JULIE WATSON
A Navy official says a fire suppression system was inoperable when a blaze erupted aboard the USS Bonhomme Richard in San Diego.

News

WATCH LIVE 6:30 p.m.: Springfield City Council considers masking provision

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Springfield City Council is expected to make a decision on a possible masking provision Monday night amid the coronavirus crisis.

KY3

CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri, Arkansas report hundreds of new cases Monday

Updated: 1 hours ago
Here's a breakdown of cases in both Arkansas, Missouri and the Ozarks.

Latest News

News

Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports daily record for COVID-19 cases; releases list of exposures

Updated: 1 hours ago
Since the pandemic, cases now sit at 553 in Greene County.

National Politics

Trump team eyes school funds boost in next virus aid bill

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By LISA MASCARO and JONATHAN LEMIRE
President Donald Trump’s push to reopen schools is being complicated by a split within his ranks over how to do it.

News

Christian County Health Department reports 18 new cases of COVID-19 Monday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Health leaders say the newest cases are a mixture of community spread cases and cases linked to previously identified positive cases.

News

On Your Side Investigation Update: Private school in Springfield closes

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Perspectives Preparatory Academy school is permanently closed. The non-profit for students with special needs and those who are academically gifted will dissolve.

News

Woman offers warning after finding car window smashed in Springfield

Updated: 3 hours ago
A woman is getting her car window fixed tomorrow. A few days after she found it shattered. She is now warning anyone who enjoys venturing into nature to lock up their valuables.