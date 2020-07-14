Here is the latest Kansas news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. CDT

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — The mayor of Wichita is warning that the city's hospitals could hit capacity this month as the number of coronavirus patients surge. The Wichita Eagle reports that Mayor Brandon Whipple issued his warning Monday as the Sedgwick County Health Department reported that the hospitals are converting rooms to intensive care units. He urged the public to wear masks. The Sedgwick County Health Department reported that there were 54 total patients with COVID-19 in Wichita area hospitals on Monday. That is an increase of about 69% from last Monday, when there were 32.

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — The top election official in the Wichita area is begging people to volunteer to work the polls because many of the retirees who normally fill the jobs have decided to skip this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Wichita Eagle reports that Sedgwick County Election Commissioner Tabitha Lehman said the office still needs about 170 more poll workers with less than a month to go before the primary. The COVID pandemic has sidelined 75 percent of the regular pool of election-day workers, who are senior citizens at particularly high risk of serious illness if they catch the novel coronavirus.

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Police in Topeka are investigating two separate shooting incidents that happened hours apart and resulted in three deaths. Police say the first shooting was reported around 8 p.m Monday, and arriving officers found two victims with gunshot wounds. Police say one victim had non-life threatening injuries and the other was pronounced dead at the scene. Just before 2 a.m. Tuesday, police responded to another shooting and found two victims with gunshot wounds dead inside a home. Police have not released the names of any of the victims and have not announced arrests in either case.

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas State Fair Board has decided to cancel this year’s fair amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Hutchinson News reports that Monday's reversal came a week after the board initially voted to continue with the fair. That initial decision sparking concern from vendors and the community. About half of the vendors had canceled amid worries about delays with travel quarantines, difficulties in putting crews together and cancellations of other fairs. Texas, Oklahoma and Nebraska cancelled their fairs shortly after the board’s decision last week. The board is still interested in finding a way to safely hold livestock and 4H event.