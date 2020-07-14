Here is the latest Kansas news from The Associated Press at 8:40 a.m. CDT

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Police in Wichita are investigating two separate shooting incidents that happened hours apart and resulted in three deaths. Police say the first shooting was reported around 8 p.m Monday, and arriving officers found two victims with gunshot wounds. Police say one victim had non-life threatening injuries and the other was pronounced dead at the scene. Just before 2 a.m. Tuesday, police responded to another shooting and found two victims with gunshot wounds dead inside a home. Police have not released the names of any of the victims and have not announced arrests in either case.

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas has reported another record coronavirus spike pushed the state past 20,000 total cases for the pandemic. The increase in cases reported Monday shadows plans for reopening K-12 schools just a month before fall classes are set to begin. The state Department of Health and Environment said that Kansas had another 1,447 coronavirus cases since Friday. The increase was 7.8%, and brought the total for the pandemic to 20,058. Kansas reported an average of 451 new coronavirus cases a day during the seven-day period ending Monday. It was the worst seven-day average yet. State and local officials are discussing how to reopen public schools safely.

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas State Fair Board has decided to cancel this year’s fair amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Hutchinson News reports that Monday's reversal came a week after the board initially voted to continue with the fair. That initial decision sparking concern from vendors and the community. About half of the vendors had canceled amid worries about delays with travel quarantines, difficulties in putting crews together and cancellations of other fairs. Texas, Oklahoma and Nebraska cancelled their fairs shortly after the board’s decision last week. The board is still interested in finding a way to safely hold livestock and 4H event.

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Wichita father has been formally charged with murder in the drowning death of his 2-year-old son in a neighborhood swimming pool in Wichita. The Wichita Eagle reports 44-year-old William K. Kabutu faces a charge first-degree felony murder and an alternative count of second-degree murder that alleges the death was unintentional but occurred under reckless circumstance. He is also charged with two counts of aggravated child endangerment. Police allege Kabutu was intoxicated on July 7 when took the 2-year-old and his 4-year-old brother to the pool and allowed the children to slip through the bars of a fence.