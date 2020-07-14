Here is the latest Missouri news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. CDT

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus is rising sharply in some areas near St. Louis, and hospitalizations in the region are starting to increase too. Data from the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force shows that the seven-day average for coronavirus-related hospitalizations in the region is now 28, the highest it has been since mid-May. Suburban counties including Jefferson, Franklin and Lincoln have seen steady increases in confirmed cases. But St. Charles County is emerging as a new hot spot. The county reported 690 new confirmed cases over the past 14 days, compared to 153 cases in the previous 14-day period.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A new effort to combat violent crime in Kansas City through an infusion of 100 agents from the FBI and other federal agencies has been greeted with a mixture of praise and concern from community leaders. KCUR reports that supporters of the program that the White House announced last week said the city needs help as its homicide count for the year soars. But others want funding to focus on community investment and repairing the relationship between police officers and Black residents. A police spokesman said the federal agents will be involved with investigations and prosecution of violent crime as opposed to routine street patrols.

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Police say two men have died in a shooting near Saint Louis University, as former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens rushed to the shooting scene to help. St. Louis television station KTVI reports that Greitens and a friend were in the area having dinner when a barrage of gunshots rang out just after 8 p.m. Monday. Greitens and the friend rushed to the scene and rendered first aid to the victims until medics arrived. Police say a 20-year-old man died at the scene, and a 21-year-old man later died at a hospital. The names of the victims have not been released.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Voters will decide in November whether to remove the statutes of President Andrew Jackson from the downtown Kansas City courthouse and the Historic Truman Courthouse in Independence. The Kansas City Star reports that the seven white members of the Jackson County legislature voted Monday to put the local question on their general election ballot. Its two Black members voted against it, urging their colleagues to have the courage to make the decision themselves. Andrew Jackson, for whom Jackson County is named, was both a slave owner and oversaw the forceful removal of Native Americans from their homes.