Here is the latest Missouri news from The Associated Press at 8:40 a.m. CDT

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Police say two men have died in a shooting near Saint Louis University, as former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens rushed to the shooting scene to help. St. Louis television station KTVI reports that Greitens and a friend were in the area having dinner when a barrage of gunshots rang out just after 8 p.m. Monday. Greitens and the friend rushed to the scene and rendered first aid to the victims until medics arrived. Police say a 20-year-old man died at the scene, and a 21-year-old man later died at a hospital. The names of the victims have not been released.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Voters will decide in November whether to remove the statutes of President Andrew Jackson from the downtown Kansas City courthouse and the Historic Truman Courthouse in Independence. The Kansas City Star reports that the seven white members of the Jackson County legislature voted Monday to put the local question on their general election ballot. Its two Black members voted against it, urging their colleagues to have the courage to make the decision themselves. Andrew Jackson, for whom Jackson County is named, was both a slave owner and oversaw the forceful removal of Native Americans from their homes.

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri prisoners are raising concerns because guards are not required to wear face masks. Prisoners told the Kansas City Star that many guards choose not to wear masks to help stop the spread of the coronavirus. A spokeswoman for the Corrections Department says guards must wear masks when they're around inmates with symptoms or those who have tested positive for COVID-19. At least 67 staffers at 12 prisons have tested positive for COVID-19. More than 200 inmates have contracted the virus. An expert in health in prisons says guards should always wear masks because social distancing is often impossible.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police say a man found with gunshot wounds on a Kansas City street has died. Police say in a news release that officers were called to the area north of Independence Plaza just after 9 p.m. Monday for a report of gunshots and a person lying in the street. Arriving officers found the man unresponsive, and he was taken to a hospital, where he died. Police say they have no information on suspects in the killing and have asked the public to call police with any information on the crime. Data compiled by the Kansas City Star shows the death was the city's 105th homicide this year.