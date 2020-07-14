Latest Missouri news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSOURI

St. Charles County emerging as new coronavirus hot spot

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus is rising sharply in some areas near St. Louis, and hospitalizations in the region are starting to increase too. Data from the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force shows that the seven-day average for coronavirus-related hospitalizations in the region is now 28, the highest it has been since mid-May. Suburban counties including Jefferson, Franklin and Lincoln have seen steady increases in confirmed cases. But St. Charles County is emerging as a new hot spot. The county reported 690 new confirmed cases over the past 14 days, compared to 153 cases in the previous 14-day period.

VIOLENCE-KANSAS CITY

Mixed response to federal crime fighting help in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A new effort to combat violent crime in Kansas City through an infusion of 100 agents from the FBI and other federal agencies has been greeted with a mixture of praise and concern from community leaders. KCUR reports that supporters of the program that the White House announced last week said the city needs help as its homicide count for the year soars. But others want funding to focus on community investment and repairing the relationship between police officers and Black residents. A police spokesman said the federal agents will be involved with investigations and prosecution of violent crime as opposed to routine street patrols.

DOUBLE HOMICIDE-GREITENS

Missouri ex-governor rushes to scene of double homicide

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Police say two men have died in a shooting near Saint Louis University, as former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens rushed to the shooting scene to help. St. Louis television station KTVI reports that Greitens and a friend were in the area having dinner when a barrage of gunshots rang out just after 8 p.m. Monday. Greitens and the friend rushed to the scene and rendered first aid to the victims until medics arrived. Police say a 20-year-old man died at the scene, and a 21-year-old man later died at a hospital. The names of the victims have not been released.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-MISSOURI STATUTES

Jackson County voters to decide whether to remove statutes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Voters will decide in November whether to remove the statutes of President Andrew Jackson from the downtown Kansas City courthouse and the Historic Truman Courthouse in Independence. The Kansas City Star reports that the seven white members of the Jackson County legislature voted Monday to put the local question on their general election ballot. Its two Black members voted against it, urging their colleagues to have the courage to make the decision themselves. Andrew Jackson, for whom Jackson County is named, was both a slave owner and oversaw the forceful removal of Native Americans from their homes.

KANSAS CITY SHOOTING DEATH

Police: Man found shot in Kansas City dies at hospital

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police say a man found with gunshot wounds on a Kansas City street has died. Police say in a news release that officers were called to the area north of Independence Plaza just after 9 p.m. Monday for a report of gunshots and a person lying in the street. Arriving officers found the man unresponsive, and he was taken to a hospital, where he died. Police say they have no information on suspects in the killing and have asked the public to call police with any information on the crime. Data compiled by the Kansas City Star shows the death was the city's 105th homicide this year.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSOURI

Missouri prisoners raise concerns about guards without masks

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri prisoners are raising concerns because guards are not required to wear face masks. Prisoners told the Kansas City Star that many guards choose not to wear masks to help stop the spread of the coronavirus. A spokeswoman for the Corrections Department says guards must wear masks when they're around inmates with symptoms or those who have tested positive for COVID-19. At least 67 staffers at 12 prisons have tested positive for COVID-19. More than 200 inmates have contracted the virus. An expert in health in prisons says guards should always wear masks because social distancing is often impossible.

MISSOURI LEGISLATURE

Missouri governor signs bill for free COVID-19 testing

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — COVID-19 tests recommended by doctors now must be free to Missouri patients under a new law. The law was among several Gov. Mike Parson signed Monday. Other measures signed by Parson will require hospitals to perform rape kits when needed. Currently, some sexual assault survivors must travel hours to get a rape kit. Vaping will be banned in and around public schools beginning Aug. 28. Another law that takes effect at the end of August will ban edible medical marijuana shaped like fruit or other shapes that might appeal to children.

BODY FOUND-GARAGE-SENTENCE

Suspect in Illinois child death gets 28 years in Nevada case

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A man accused of murder in the death of his 6-year-old daughter in a St. Louis suburb was sentenced to 28 years to life in Nevada state prison after pleading guilty to felony child sex charges. Jason Quate was sentenced Monday after pleading guilty to child sexual assault and lewdness charges. Quate still faces murder and concealing a homicidal death charges in St. Clair County, Illinois. The body of his daughter was found in a garage at a vacant home in Centreville, Illinois.