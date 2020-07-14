Latest Missouri news, sports, business and entertainment at 9:20 p.m. CDT

RACIAL INJUSTICE-MISSOURI STATUTES

Jackson County voters to decide whether to remove statutes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Voters will decide in November whether to remove the statutes of President Andrew Jackson from the downtown Kansas City courthouse and the Historic Truman Courthouse in Independence. The Kansas City Star reports that the seven white members of the Jackson County legislature voted Monday to put the local question on their general election ballot. Its two Black members voted against it, urging their colleagues to have the courage to make the decision themselves. Andrew Jackson, for whom Jackson County is named, was both a slave owner and oversaw the forceful removal of Native Americans from their homes.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSOURI

Missouri prisoners raise concerns about guards without masks

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri prisoners are raising concerns because guards are not required to wear face masks. Prisoners told the Kansas City Star that many guards choose not to wear masks to help stop the spread of the coronavirus. A spokeswoman for the Corrections Department says guards must wear masks when they're around inmates with symptoms or those who have tested positive for COVID-19. At least 67 staffers at 12 prisons have tested positive for COVID-19. More than 200 inmates have contracted the virus. An expert in health in prisons says guards should always wear masks because social distancing is often impossible.

MISSOURI LEGISLATURE

Missouri governor signs bill for free COVID-19 testing

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — COVID-19 tests recommended by doctors now must be free to Missouri patients under a new law. The law was among several Gov. Mike Parson signed Monday. Other measures signed by Parson will require hospitals to perform rape kits when needed. Currently, some sexual assault survivors must travel hours to get a rape kit. Vaping will be banned in and around public schools beginning Aug. 28. Another law that takes effect at the end of August will ban edible medical marijuana shaped like fruit or other shapes that might appeal to children.

BODY FOUND-GARAGE-SENTENCE

Suspect in Illinois child death gets 28 years in Nevada case

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A man accused of murder in the death of his 6-year-old daughter in a St. Louis suburb was sentenced to 28 years to life in Nevada state prison after pleading guilty to felony child sex charges. Jason Quate was sentenced Monday after pleading guilty to child sexual assault and lewdness charges. Quate still faces murder and concealing a homicidal death charges in St. Clair County, Illinois. The body of his daughter was found in a garage at a vacant home in Centreville, Illinois.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSOURI GM PLANT

GM to lay off some Missouri workers amid COVID-19 concerns

WENTZVILLE, Mo. (AP) — General Motors will temporarily lay off a shift of workers at its assembly plant in Wentzville amid coronavirus concerns that have kept some employees home. The company says a two-shift operation will allow it to operate as efficiently as possible while accommodating employees who are not reporting to work due to concerns about COVID-19 in the community. The union says about 1,200 workers work in the third shift. The union says there have been at least 23 coronavirus cases at the plant. The company said the layoffs are scheduled to begin July 20.

FATAL FREEWAY CRASH

Trucker sentenced for Indiana crash killing mother, 2 girls

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A truck driver has been sentenced to 9 years in prison for causing a highway construction zone crash in Indianapolis that killed a woman and her 18-month-old twin daughters. A Marion County judge ordered the prison term Monday for 58-year-old Bruce Pollard of Sturgeon, Missouri, after he pleaded guilty but mentally ill to reckless homicide and other charges for the July 2019 crash. Pollard was driving a semitrailer that prosecutors said was going 65 mph and didn’t begin to break until the truck hit the first of several vehicles slowed for an Interstate 465 construction zone.

MISSOURI CARJACKING-SHOOTING

Would-be carjacker killed in St. Louis gunfire exchange

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Police say a would-be carjacker was fatally shot after exchanging gunfire with a man whose car he tried to steal in downtown St. Louis. The suspect was armed with a handgun when he tried to rob Sunday a 22-year-old man whom police described as “an armed citizen.” The alleged carjacker died at the scene. The other man suffered a minor shoulder injury. St. Louis detectives are handling the investigation. Authorities haven’t determined yet if the shooting is considered justified.

HOSPITAL THREAT-CHARGES

Missouri man charged after threat to use gun at hospital

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A man was charged Monday after allegedly threatening this weekend to use a gun at St. Mary’s Hospital in Jefferson City. The Jefferson City News-Tribune reports 49-year-old Clinton Miller of Mokane, Missouri, was charged with first-degree making a terrorist threat. Officers were called to the hospital at about 12:24 p.m. Sunday after Miller allegedly told emergency room staff he had a gun and would use it if he could not see his ex-wife and daughter, who had come to the hospital about an hour earlier. Responding officers located him in the hospital parking lot, but did not find a gun.