Law enforcement discuss what they will enforce and will not enforce if masking ordinance passes in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

There are plenty of opinions on whether masks should be required in Springfield, but Paul Williams can’t put his out there.

”As police chief, it is my duty and my responsibility to enforce whatever has been put in place,” said Chief Williams.

That would mean Williams’ police officers making sure the 160,000 people who live here and the many others who come into town to visit, work, and shop, follow a masking rule up for a vote tonight. If approved, anyone age 12 and up who doesn’t wear a mask where ordered could face a $100.00 fine.

“We would put a lot of education and information out there first, and then officers certainly have that ability and would try to do that and educate someone about the ordinance if they weren’t aware of it, not just jump right to a ticket,” said Chief Williams.

There’s no exception for Williams’ officers either, he ordered masks for SPD employees, which they’ll need to wear if the rule passes.

“Officers have masks now, it’s like anyone else, it’s up to your discretion and whether or not you think it’s needed or not, following the guidelines put in place, but a mandate would change that,” said Chief Williams.

But Springfield police aren’t the only people who patrol streets in and around the city.

“We won’t be enforcing the ordinance, even if we are within the city of Springfield, we won’t be enforcing it,” said Greene County Deputy, Jason Winston.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office has jurisdiction over large portions of Greene County’s 675 square miles. But Deputy Jason Winston tells us the rule isn’t something they’re able to ticket for violating, nor do they intend to.

“Haven’t really thought about that, we may just refer them to Springfield because we are not going to enforce it at all, but it may be just something we give Springfield a heads up on and whatever they decide to do from that point on will be on them,” said Deputy Winston.

