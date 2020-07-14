Advertisement

Missouri governor signs bill for free COVID-19 testing

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson delivers his State of the State address Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019, in Jefferson City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson delivers his State of the State address Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019, in Jefferson City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) (KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 9:11 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) —

COVID-19 tests recommended by doctors now must be free to Missouri patients under a new law.

The law was among several Gov. Mike Parson signed Monday.

Other measures signed by Parson will require hospitals to perform rape kits when needed. Currently, some sexual assault survivors must travel hours to get a rape kit. Vaping will be banned in and around public schools beginning Aug. 28. Another law that takes effect at the end of August will ban edible medical marijuana shaped like fruit or other shapes that might appeal to children.

