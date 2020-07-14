Missouri News Digest

Hello!

TOP STORY:

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSOURI

ST. CHARLES, Mo. — The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus is rising sharply in some areas near St. Louis, and hospitalizations in the region are starting to increase too. By Jim Salter. SENT: 435 words.

FEDERAL EXECUTION-PURKEY

A Kansas man who raped and killed a 16-year-old girl and fatally beat an 80-year-old woman is scheduled to be among the first three inmates executed as the federal government resumes the practice after 17 years. By Michael Tarm. UPCOMING: 500 words, photos.

AROUND THE STATE:

VIOLENCE-KANSAS CITY

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A new effort to combat violent crime in Kansas City through an infusion of 100 agents from the FBI and other federal agencies has been greeted with a mixture of praise and concern from community leaders. SENT: 400 words.

DEADLY INDIANA CRASH

RICHMOND, Ind. — A semitrailer was going 72 mph (116 kilometers per hour) when it crashed into a car that had slowed for an Indiana highway construction zone, killing four young siblings, authorities said. SENT: 230 words. NOTE Missouri interest.

IN BRIEF:

DOUBLE HOMICIDE-GREITENS — Police say two men have died in a shooting near Saint Louis University, as former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens rushed to the shooting scene to help.

KANSAS CITY SHOOTING DEATH — Police say a man found with gunshot wounds on a Kansas City street has died.

CASINO LAYOFFS-BOYD GAMING — A U.S. casino company with 29 properties in 10 states is laying off thousands of employees, citing a slow restart to business following closures due to the coronavirus pandemic.

SPORTS:

BBA—ROYALS PREVIEW

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals could have viewed their youth as a detriment this season. Instead, it could mean crucial adaptability during the 60-game sprint to the playoffs. By Dave Skretta. SENT: 800 words, photos.

BBN—CARDINALS PREVIEW

The St. Louis Cardinals have enjoyed a relatively quiet ramp-up to next week’s opener of their abbreviated season. By Dave Skretta. SENT: 600 words, photos.

FBN—CHIEFS-JONES

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs have agreed with defensive tackle Chris Jones on a four-year, $85 million contract extension that includes $60 million in guarantees, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Tuesday. SENT: 170 words,

