MO Lottery
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) _ These Missouri lotteries were drawn Monday:
09-13-34-36-46, Lucky Ball: 10
(nine, thirteen, thirty-four, thirty-six, forty-six; Lucky Ball: ten)
Estimated jackpot: $91 million
4-2-7
(four, two, seven)
6-9-0
(six, nine, zero)
1-1-8-8
(one, one, eight, eight)
3-4-2-8
(three, four, two, eight)
Estimated jackpot: $87 million
04-11-18-22-27
(four, eleven, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $75,000