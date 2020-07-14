On Your Side Investigation Update: Private school in Springfield closes

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

A small private school with money problems on Springfield southside is closing.

The signage is gone. The Perspectives Preparatory Academy school is permanently closed. The non-profit for students with special needs and those who are academically gifted will dissolve.

You might recall back in the spring teachers told us their paychecks would sometimes bounce and a few were late.

In a statement to On Your Side, the board says there is ‘insufficient documentation for the current board of directors to confidently revive the Perspectives Preparatory Academy’. The statement goes on to say, PPA will ‘wind down its operations and take legal steps to dissolve given the circumstances’.

The board says there will be a new school at a new location in Springfield.

FULL STATEMENT:

“When the current board of directors of Perspectives Preparatory Academy were appointed, they faced significant headwinds, including addressing the COVID-19 challenges, as well as inheriting a non-profit that was in disarray.

The board of directors have been working diligently to piece together the records of the organization and attempt to understand previous management practices. Unfortunately, we have come to the realization that, while we want to resolve these issues, there is insufficient documentation for the current board of directors to confidently revive the Perspectives Preparatory Academy.

As a result, the board of directors have come to the realization that the Perspectives Preparatory Academy should wind down its operations and take legal steps to dissolve the Perspectives Preparatory Academy in the best manner possible, given the circumstances.”

PPA Board of Directors

