Police investigate robbery at South Campbell Kum and Go

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are looking for two men who held up the Kum and Go in the 5300 block of South Campbell Tuesday morning.

Police say two men took men from the gas station and ran. One of them did displayed a handgun. Police attempted to track the men and set up a perimeter.

Investigators are checking the surveillance video. They believe the clerk was the only one in the store at the time of the robbery.

We’re waiting for police to release a description of the robbers.

This is a developing story. We will keep you updated as we learn more.

