Advertisement

Reports: Grant Imahara, host of ‘MythBusters,’ dies at 49

Grant Imahara joined “MythBusters” in 2005 and co-hosted more than 200 episodes before leaving the show in 2014. He was best known for making robots and operating any other electronics needed to test myths.
Grant Imahara joined “MythBusters” in 2005 and co-hosted more than 200 episodes before leaving the show in 2014. He was best known for making robots and operating any other electronics needed to test myths.(Source: Instagram/Grant Imahara/CNN)
By Gray News Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 12:32 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Grant Imahara, an electrical engineer, roboticist and former co-host of “MythBusters,” has died, according to multiple reports. He was 49.

A spokesperson for the Discovery Channel, which aired the show for 13 years, confirmed Imahara’s death early Tuesday to CNN.

“We are heartbroken to hear this sad news about Grant. He was an important part of our Discovery family and a really wonderful man. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family,” said the spokesperson in a statement.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Imahara died following a brain aneurysm.

Imahara joined “MythBusters” in its third season in 2005 and co-hosted more than 200 episodes before leaving the show in 2014. He was best known for making robots and operating any other electronics needed to test myths.

He went on to host Netflix’s “White Rabbit Project” in 2016 with fellow “MythBusters” Kari Byron and Tory Belleci.

Before “MythBusters,” Imahara worked for nine years in Lucasfilm’s THX and Industrial Light and Magic divisions. While there, he contributed to such films as the “Star Wars” prequels, “The Matrix Reloaded,” and “Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines.”

Imahara’s fellow “MythBusters” hosts, Byron and Adam Savage, paid tribute to him on Twitter Monday night.

Byron posted a picture of herself, Imahara and Belleci, and wrote, “Somedays I wish I had a time machine.”

“I’m at a loss. No words. I’ve been part of two big families with Grant Imahara over the last 22 years. Grant was a truly brilliant engineer, artist and performer, but also just such a generous, easygoing, and gentle PERSON. Working with Grant was so much fun. I’ll miss my friend,” Savage wrote.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Naya Rivera's body found after 6 days of searching California lake

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Authorities believe that Rivera drowned accidentally and that her body was most likely trapped in the vegetation under the lake for several days before floating to the top.

National

Supreme Court clears way for execution of federal prisoner

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Michael Balsamo
The decision to move forward with the execution during a global health pandemic that has killed more than 135,000 people in the United States and is ravaging prisons nationwide, drew scrutiny from civil rights groups.

National

Fans vow to support Washington football team, even with name change

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
The team, which was named the "Redskins," had been under pressure for years to remove the name, which many see as an ethnic slur.

National Politics

US rejects nearly all Chinese claims in South China Sea

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By MATTHEW LEE and LOLITA C. BALDOR
U.S. officials say the Trump administration is poised to escalate its actions against China by stepping squarely into one of the most sensitive regional issues dividing them and outright rejecting nearly all of Beijing’s significant maritime claims in the South China Sea.

Latest News

News

Springfield city leaders approve masking provision amid COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
The mask provision requires anyone over the age of 11 to wear a mask anywhere in Springfield where social distancing is not possible.

News

Springfield City Council approves traffic improvements for proposed Costco

Updated: 4 hours ago
If things progress as planned, Costco would break ground in spring 2021 and open in fall 2021. Costco operates membership warehouses similar to Sam’s Clubs.

News

Chiefs, Indians, other teams pressured after Redskins drop nickname

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
On Monday, Washington announced it was dropping a nickname that had been in place since 1933 and had grown into an embarrassing scar for the NFL franchise. The team buckled under financial pressure from sponsors including FedEx, the shipping giant and naming rights holder to the teams's stadium, as well as other groups.

Coronavirus

As coronavirus cases surge, the debate to reopen schools intensifies

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
As coronavirus cases surge, the debate to reopen schools intensifies.

News

Missouri governor signs bill for free COVID-19 testing

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The law was among several Gov. Mike Parson signed Monday.

National

Sheriff: ‘Glee’ star Naya Rivera saved son before drowning

Updated: 6 hours ago
A sheriff’s official says a body was found during the search for missing “Glee” star Naya Rivera at a southern California lake.