Royals hope youthful flexibility a plus during unique season

FILE - In this Wednesday, March 4, 2020, file photo, Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez smiles as he turns to a teammate who made an out on a difficult play against the San Diego Padres in the first inning during a spring training baseball game in Peoria, Ariz. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)
FILE - In this Wednesday, March 4, 2020, file photo, Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez smiles as he turns to a teammate who made an out on a difficult play against the San Diego Padres in the first inning during a spring training baseball game in Peoria, Ariz. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) —

The Kansas City Royals hope their youth gives them a unique ability to adapt to the rapidly changing environment in which they hope to not just complete a 60-game abbreviate season but actually contend into the final weeks of September.

Already, that flexibility has been put to the test with four positive COVID-19 tests, including both of the catchers on their 40-man roster. All were asymptomatic and they hope all of them are back for the start of the season next week in Cleveland.

The MLB season begins July 23.

