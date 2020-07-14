Royals hope youthful flexibility a plus during unique season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) —

The Kansas City Royals hope their youth gives them a unique ability to adapt to the rapidly changing environment in which they hope to not just complete a 60-game abbreviate season but actually contend into the final weeks of September.

Already, that flexibility has been put to the test with four positive COVID-19 tests, including both of the catchers on their 40-man roster. All were asymptomatic and they hope all of them are back for the start of the season next week in Cleveland.

The MLB season begins July 23.

