Temporary changes to some driver license testing locations across the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The commanding officer of Troop I of the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP), Captain Eddie Blaylock, announced several changes to driver license testing locations across the Ozarks.

Effective July 13, 2020, until September 28, 2020, driver license testing will not be held in Cuba, Steelville, St. Robert, Salem and Vienna.

Captain Blaylock also announced the DE Station and hours of operation at Troop I Headquarters, located in Rolla at 1301 Nagogami Road, would change. Moving forward, they will only be open on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Written tests will end at 4:45 p.m. Road tests will end at 4:30 p.m. CDL testing will be by appointment only and only be offered on Thursdays.

The driver license testing location in Lebanon, located in the Twin Oaks Shopping Center at 1114 Lynn, will also have some new hours. According to the news release from MSHP, the Lebanon testing location will only be open on Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. Written tests will end at 3:35 p.m. Road tests will end at 3:15 p.m.

MSHP said this was due to limited capacities at the locations. The news release said in order for people to avoid extended wait times they should call ahead.

Applicants must also clean and sanitize their vehicle before the test and wear a face mask or some sort of face covering. MSHP asked that applicants limit amount of people attending the exam to one person other than the applicant. Face coverings will be removed briefly when the applicant’s photo is taken during the licensing process.

