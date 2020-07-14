Advertisement

University of Arkansas receives $194.7 million grant

(KY3)
Published: Jul. 14, 2020
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) —

The Walton Family Charitable Support Foundation has awarded $194.7 million to the University of Arkansas to expand research and create a new institute.

University officials announced the grant Tuesday. They say it’s one of the largest single private gifts ever given to a university for research and economic development. The grant will establish the University of Arkansas Institute for Integrative and Innovative Research, which will house “research clusters.”

Those clusters will focus on data science, food and technology, materials science and engineering, bioscience and bioengineering research in metabolism, and integrative systems neuroscience.

