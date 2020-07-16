Arkansas’ governor issues executive statewide order requiring masks

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KY3) -

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson will sign an executive order requiring masks statewide.

He made the announcement at his briefing Thursday in Little Rock.

Arkansans must wear a mask when you cannot social distance up to six feet. It involves both indoor and outdoor settings. The mandate requires anyone older than ten to wear a mask. Exceptions include while eating, at athletic events and or if a job is impossible to do while wearing a mask. It goes into effect Monday, July 20.

Fines range from $100-$500.

Health leaders reported an additional 817 cases of COVID-19 Thursday, bringing the state’s total to 31,114. Deaths in the state increased by six patients. The state tested 6,020 patients Wednesday. More than 21,000 Arkansas have recovered from the virus since the pandemic.

