Advertisement

Barr says US now overly reliant on Chinese goods, services

Attorney General William Barr participates in a law enforcement briefing on the MS-13 gang with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, July 15, 2020, in Washington.
Attorney General William Barr participates in a law enforcement briefing on the MS-13 gang with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, July 15, 2020, in Washington.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
By ERIC TUCKER
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 1:02 PM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States has become overly reliant on Chinese goods and services, including face masks, medical gowns and other protective equipment designed to curb the spread of the coronavirus, Attorney General William Barr said Thursday as he also cautioned American business leaders against promoting policies favorable to Beijing.

Barr asserted that China had not only dominated the market on protective gear, exposing American dependence on Beijing, but had also hoarded supplies and blocked producers from exporting to them to countries in need. He accused hackers linked to the Chinese government of targeting American universities and businesses to steal research related to vaccine development, leveling the allegation against Beijing hours after Western agencies made similar claims against Russia.

Barr's address at the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum in Grand Rapids, Michigan, is part of a full-court press by the Trump administration to denounce China, including for its alleged economic espionage. It comes as President Donald Trump tries to fend off criticism of his handling of the coronavirus and to shift the blame back onto Beijing, and as he looks to position himself as tougher on China than Democratic rival Joe Biden.

“The People’s Republic of China is now engaged in an economic blitzkrieg — an aggressive, orchestrated, whole-of-government (indeed, whole-of-society) campaign to seize the commanding heights of the global economy and to surpass the United States as the world’s preeminent technological superpower,” Barr said.

Administration officials in recent weeks have stepped up their rhetoric on China, with a New York Post opinion piece by national security adviser Robert O'Brien and a speech last week in which FBI Director Chris Wray detailed what he said were efforts by Beijing to steal American research and innovation. He said the FBI was opening a counterintelligence investigation related to China about every 10 hours.

Barr's speech amounted to a wide-ranging condemnation of what he said were Beijing's tactics to gain an economic upper hand in the 21st century, and to engage in influence campaigns touching diverse corners of American life, including business, politics and even entertainment.

He specifically warned American corporate leaders against pushing policies favorable to the Communist government, saying they could run afoul of federal foreign lobbying laws if they don't disclose their relationship with China.

“As China’s government loses credibility around the world, the Department of Justice has seen more and more PRC officials and their proxies reaching out to corporate leaders and inveighing them to favor policies and actions favored by the Chinese Communist Party,” Barr said. “Their objective varies, but their pitch is generally the same: the businessperson has economic interests in China, and there is a suggestion that things will go better (or worse) for them depending on their response to the PRC’s request.”

Similarly, he warned, universities that welcome Chinese-funded initiatives could unwittingly lose control of academic research. And he alleged that Hollywood had fallen under the influence of Beijing, too, accusing filmmakers of censoring themselves to stay in line with Chinese propaganda.

“Globalization does not always point in the direction of greater freedom. A world marching to the beat of Communist China’s drums will not be a hospitable one for institutions that depend on free markets, free trade, or the free exchange of ideas,” Barr said.

Though Trump’s administration has condemned China, the president’s own relationship with Beijing has been complicated. He has spoken at times of a productive rapport with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, and former national security adviser John Bolton writes in a new book that Trump asked Xi for help with Trump’s reelection bid.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

COVID cases rise, mask debate continues

Updated: moments ago
|
Cases of COVID-19 are increasing across the U.S. as the debate over masks continues.

National

Oregon officials decry arrests by federal agents in Portland

Updated: moments ago
|
By ANDREW SELSKY and GILLIAN FLACCUS
Federal agents in green camouflage uniforms have been taking into custody people in the streets of Portland, not close to federal property that they were sent to protect, in what the ACLU of Oregon on Friday said “should concern everyone in the United States.”

Coronavirus

How does COVID-19 affect kids? Science has answers and gaps

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By LINDSEY TANNER AP Medical Writer
What role children play in the coronavirus pandemic is the hot-button question of the summer as kids relish their free time while schools labor over how to resume classes.

National

Iowa meth kingpin is 3rd executed by US government this week

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By MICHAEL TARM
A convicted killer from Iowa whose five victims included two young girls is scheduled Friday to become the third federal inmate to be executed this week, following a 17-year pause in federal executions.

News

Cox Health to expand into Harrison, Ark.

Updated: 12 minutes ago
A health care system known for its hospitals and clinics across southwest Missouri, is expanding into Arkansas for the first time. A primary care clinic will be added in Harrison.

Latest News

KY3

CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: See where cases are in the Ozarks, Missouri & Arkansas

Updated: 12 minutes ago
Here's a breakdown of cases in both Arkansas, Missouri and the Ozarks.

Local

Suspects arrested as police investigate series of Springfield robberies

Updated: 30 minutes ago
The Springfield Police Department and the Greene County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a series of commercial robberies that began Sunday. Authorities have arrested multiple suspects.

National

Executive assistant charged in Fahim Saleh's death

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
The NYPD detective squad says tech CEO killer is his executive assistant.

National

Woman who killed her 5-year-old son gets 35-year prison term

Updated: 1 hour ago
A northern Illinois woman who subjected her young son to years of physical and emotional abuse culminating in his beating death last year was on Friday sentenced to 35 years in prison.

Local

Springfield-Greene County Health Dept. reports 240 COVID-19 cases since last week, suspending low-risk exposure alerts

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Joey Schneider
The Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports an increase 240 cases of COVID-19 from July 9-16.

National

Stress rises for unemployed as extra $600 benefit nears end

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER and SARAH SKIDMORE SELL Associated Press Writers
Eliminating the extra payment would cut benefits for most recipients by 50% to 75%, depending on the size of each state's unemployment benefit.