Arrest made after standoff in south Springfield; suspect connected to weekend shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A suspect was taken into custody Thursday afternoon following a standoff in south Springfield.

Investigators responded to the area near South Kings Avenue and East Cherokee Street. A bomb squad robot and several emergency crews assisted with the investigation

Experts were called to the scene after reports of pipe bombs, but have not confirmed whether any explosives were involved.

The suspect is believed to be connected to an incident Sunday afternoon at a north Springfield apartment complex. Police say one person was shot and officers located a possible pipe bomb during an investigation Sunday at the Orchard Park Apartments, located in the 2600 block of North Cresthaven Avenue.

We will update as more information becomes available.

