Cases low but on the rise in Boone County, Ark.

Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - “We’ve been waiting for this for quite a while,” said Boone County Health Director Dr. Kevin Jackson.

The wait could be over in Boone County. Cases have been jumping in nearby counties for weeks now, so Jackson knew it was only a matter of time.

”That has made its way over to Carroll County, into Berryville and Green Forest. With the Tyson’s plants and things. And I think it’s just finally here,” Jackson said.

Tuesday the Arkansas Department of Health announced 10 new cases in Boone County in just one day.

Another new case diagnosed Wednesday works in Jackson’s medical clinic and had to be quarantined.

”We’re not getting a smooth influx of numbers. Some of that is because the testing is taking so long to get results back, so we often get results back in a clump,” he said.

The new results have county 911 Director Daniel Bolen worried. He points to Boone County’s smaller population as reason to look at things relatively.

"Our numbers will continue to grow I believe throughout the rest of the summer. I do not foresee us having the numbers Washington or Benton County have," Bolen said.

Some of the cases in Boone County have come from an assisted living facility, but most are scattered throughout the area.

”There’s no one local hotspot within the county,” Bolen said.

Boone County has plenty of PPE, thanks to the virus largely staying out, until now.  

The new statewide masking order could help, too, but only if people follow it.

“At this point it’s one of the few tools we have available to us to try to prevent the spread of the virus,” Jackson said.

The Boone County 911 Director said the Arkansas Department of Health will hold a free drive-thru testing clinic July 23 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the district fairgrounds.  

