Missouri, four other states take part in high speed enforcement campaign amid pandemic

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol is joining four other states in a high speed enforcement campaign in the upcoming days.

The campaign is between the hours of noon and midnight from July 17-18, 2020.

Officers will be focused on enforcing traffic laws related to excessive speed, hazardous moving/aggressive driving, and distracted driving.

MSHP says, while the COVID-19 pandemic has kept many people home and traveling less, Missouri is experiencing an increase in motorists who see more open roads as an opportunity to drive aggressively and at higher speeds.

This high speed enforcement campaign comes because of a drastic increase in speeding and hazardous moving violations during the pandemic, according to MSHP.

Currently, Missouri is experiencing a 14 percent increase in traffic fatalities compared to last year.Across the state, the Missouri State Highway Patrol has seen a 58 percent increase in speeds at or above 26 mph over the speed limit from January through June 2020 when compared to the four-year average.

