Advertisement

Owner of bridge called dangerous on Bull Creek shares timeline for new bridge

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: Jul. 16, 2020 at 12:52 PM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALNUT SHADE, Mo. (KY3) -

The owner of a bridge at a low-water crossing on Bull Creek in Taney County plans to replace it, hopefully by the end of August.

Three people have drowned at the spot in the last 13 months. Western Taney County Fire has responded to multiple incidents at the spot south of Round Mountain Road.

“In fact, in training for swift water, we call it’s a drowning machine,” Fire Chief Chris Berndt says, “because the water goes under, and on top comes back, and goes back underneath. And unless you swim sideways or just dive really deep and out of it, it is very difficult to get out.”

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers recently found the crossing was not in compliance with their standards.

“There was still water moving through it, but yes, it was basically acting like a weir or a dam,” says Jay Townsend of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Little Rock District.

Landowner Steve Johnson built the bridge across Bull Creek to connect his property on either side. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers issued a permit for him to build the bridge, but never came back to inspect it until June of 2020, a few years after it was built.

The corps says Johnson never turned in a certificate of compliance. Representatives also say they do not inspect every project approved under a nationwide permit.

“With hundreds of these things out there and with rights of entry needed and required by landowners, it’s very difficult to get to all of them,” Townsend says.

Inspectors found the bridge was obstructing the flow of the stream and not allowing fish to move properly. It was built much larger than the design approved in 2016.

Johnson plans to tear out the bridge and rebuild it. He says he’s still working with contractors to figure out if the original contractor or another will do the work. The new bridge would be an elevated slab bridge, similar to one a couple of miles down Bull Creek on Blansit Road. Johnson is hoping to have the new bridge in by the end of August.

“We are very excited about it, because you know, before the bridge came we had no issues there, no problems at all. Never had had any calls in that area,” Berndt says.

Representatives with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers plans to inspect it this time, but only for the issues in the Clean Water Act, not for safety.

“This is a nationwide clean water act permit,” Townsend said. “This is not a safety permit, and our inspection would not have guaranteed safety.”

Southwest Missouri Congressman Billy Long says it’s true the corps doesn’t have to consider safety, or look at every project. “There’s a good chance we’ll have to provide more funding, but I want people to be as safe as possible,” says Long.

He’s hoping to bring a change in Washington to prevent future problems.

“If it’s crossing a navigable water, I think that might be the line of demarcation,” says Long, “where it does affect recreational users back and forth and people that go up and down these waterways.”

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Cox Health to expand into Harrison, Ark.

Updated: 14 minutes ago
A health care system known for its hospitals and clinics across southwest Missouri, is expanding into Arkansas for the first time. A primary care clinic will be added in Harrison.

KY3

CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: See where cases are in the Ozarks, Missouri & Arkansas

Updated: 14 minutes ago
Here's a breakdown of cases in both Arkansas, Missouri and the Ozarks.

Local

Suspects arrested as police investigate series of Springfield robberies

Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Springfield Police Department and the Greene County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a series of commercial robberies that began Sunday. Authorities have arrested multiple suspects.

Local

Springfield-Greene County Health Dept. reports 240 COVID-19 cases since last week, suspending low-risk exposure alerts

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Joey Schneider
The Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports an increase 240 cases of COVID-19 from July 9-16.

Coronavirus

Gov. Hutchinson announces COVID-19 city-level data, new cases one day after issuing mask order

Updated: 1 hours ago
Gov. Hutchinson announced 648 new cases Friday, while addressing several topics tied to the pandemic one day after issuing a statewide mask order.

Latest News

News

Ozark School District announces reopening plan for the fall

Updated: 1 hours ago
Students in the district return August 20.

National Politics

Pentagon bans Confederate flag in way to avoid contradicting Trump

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By LOLITA C. BALDOR
After weeks of wrangling, the Pentagon is banning displays of the Confederate flag on military installations, in a carefully worded policy that doesn’t mention the word ban or that specific flag.

Local

Wonders of Wildlife named ‘America’s Best Aquarium’ in national poll

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Joey Schneider
Johnny Morris’ Wonders of Wildlife National Museum and Aquarium was voted as “America’s Best Aquarium” as part of a national poll conducted by USA TODAY.

News

Springfield group hopes CARES Act money saves effort to slow spread of COVID-19 among the homeless

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
A task force working to shelter the high-risk homeless for COVID-19 is running out of money.

Local

Outdoor, open-window visits canceled at all CMH long-term care facilities

Updated: 2 hours ago
Outdoor and open window visits are canceled effective July 17, until further notice at all CMH long-term care facilities.

News

How the CARES Act is helping the homeless community in Springfield

Updated: 2 hours ago
Linda Simmons reports.