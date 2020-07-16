Owner of bridge called dangerous on Bull Creek shares timeline for new bridge

WALNUT SHADE, Mo. (KY3) -

The owner of a bridge at a low-water crossing on Bull Creek in Taney County plans to replace it, hopefully by the end of August.

Three people have drowned at the spot in the last 13 months. Western Taney County Fire has responded to multiple incidents at the spot south of Round Mountain Road.

“In fact, in training for swift water, we call it’s a drowning machine,” Fire Chief Chris Berndt says, “because the water goes under, and on top comes back, and goes back underneath. And unless you swim sideways or just dive really deep and out of it, it is very difficult to get out.”

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers recently found the crossing was not in compliance with their standards.

“There was still water moving through it, but yes, it was basically acting like a weir or a dam,” says Jay Townsend of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Little Rock District.

Landowner Steve Johnson built the bridge across Bull Creek to connect his property on either side. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers issued a permit for him to build the bridge, but never came back to inspect it until June of 2020, a few years after it was built.

The corps says Johnson never turned in a certificate of compliance. Representatives also say they do not inspect every project approved under a nationwide permit.

“With hundreds of these things out there and with rights of entry needed and required by landowners, it’s very difficult to get to all of them,” Townsend says.

Inspectors found the bridge was obstructing the flow of the stream and not allowing fish to move properly. It was built much larger than the design approved in 2016.

Johnson plans to tear out the bridge and rebuild it. He says he’s still working with contractors to figure out if the original contractor or another will do the work. The new bridge would be an elevated slab bridge, similar to one a couple of miles down Bull Creek on Blansit Road. Johnson is hoping to have the new bridge in by the end of August.

“We are very excited about it, because you know, before the bridge came we had no issues there, no problems at all. Never had had any calls in that area,” Berndt says.

Representatives with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers plans to inspect it this time, but only for the issues in the Clean Water Act, not for safety.

“This is a nationwide clean water act permit,” Townsend said. “This is not a safety permit, and our inspection would not have guaranteed safety.”

Southwest Missouri Congressman Billy Long says it’s true the corps doesn’t have to consider safety, or look at every project. “There’s a good chance we’ll have to provide more funding, but I want people to be as safe as possible,” says Long.

He’s hoping to bring a change in Washington to prevent future problems.

“If it’s crossing a navigable water, I think that might be the line of demarcation,” says Long, “where it does affect recreational users back and forth and people that go up and down these waterways.”

