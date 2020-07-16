Police investigate attempted robbery at Springfield convenience store

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Police are investigating an attempted robbery at a Springfield convenience store Thursday morning.

Investigators say a man wearing a black bandana on his face walked into the Jump Stop gas station at Sunshine and Glenstone and showed the clerk a gun and demanded money. Then all of the sudden the man walked out of the store. Store employees do not know why he left.

Store employees estimated the man’s age between 15-20.

