Police arrest man wanted for questioning in stabbing in Monett, Mo. Thursday

MONETT, Mo. (KY3) -

Police in Monett, Mo. arrested a man wanted for stabbing another man at a convenience store Thursday morning.

Investigators call Jacob Healey, 25, of Monett a person of interest in the case. Officers arrested him Thursday afternoon.

Officers responded to the Pack & Go Convenience Store at 310 South Kyler around 1 a.m. The victim suffered several stab wounds. Emergency crews transported him to a Springfield hospital for serious injuries.

Police say the crime is not random. And they say motive remains unclear.

