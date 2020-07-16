Police arrest man wanted for questioning in stabbing in Monett, Mo. Thursday
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 10:19 AM CDT
MONETT, Mo. (KY3) -
Police in Monett, Mo. arrested a man wanted for stabbing another man at a convenience store Thursday morning.
Investigators call Jacob Healey, 25, of Monett a person of interest in the case. Officers arrested him Thursday afternoon.
Officers responded to the Pack & Go Convenience Store at 310 South Kyler around 1 a.m. The victim suffered several stab wounds. Emergency crews transported him to a Springfield hospital for serious injuries.
Police say the crime is not random. And they say motive remains unclear.
