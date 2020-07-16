Advertisement

Police work semi crash on I-44 in Springfield

Crash slows traffic on I-44. (Picture courtesy Justin Kuntzelman)
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 12:30 PM CDT
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Police say two drivers suffered injuries in a crash involving a semi and a car on I-44 in Springfield Thursday.

Officers responded to the crash on shortly before noon between Glenstone Avenue and Kansas Expressway.

Investigators say the semi overturned after attempting to switch lanes. The semi then collided with a passenger car. The crash tipped the semi over in the median. Police say the injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

