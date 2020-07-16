Police work semi crash on I-44 in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Police say two drivers suffered injuries in a crash involving a semi and a car on I-44 in Springfield Thursday.

Officers responded to the crash on shortly before noon between Glenstone Avenue and Kansas Expressway.

Investigators say the semi overturned after attempting to switch lanes. The semi then collided with a passenger car. The crash tipped the semi over in the median. Police say the injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.