Resident at Osage Beach senior living facility tests positive for COVID-19

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - A kiss through an open window is how the Arrowhead Senior Living Community in Osage Beach said one of its residents got COVID-19.

”From our understanding, the window was open, and they had the ability to interact with their loved ones, and believe the person-to-person transmission happened at that time,” said Ali Ellis, Marketing Director for Midwest Health, the company which owns Arrowhead.

In-person family visits ended in March to help keep elderly residents, who doctors say are more likely to have severe complications from the coronavirus, safe.

”Only essential visitors were permitted in the building,” Ellis noted.

Families are able to do video calls, and even visit their loved one’s bedroom window. Those visits have to be approved, and the window had to be closed. The family Arrowhead said passed COVID-19 to their relative who lives in the facility did not have their visit approved.

The patient is in isolation and recovering at Arrowhead. Midwest Health couldn’t give any details on the patient’s condition.

The patient didn’t have close interaction with other residents, but potentially exposed caretakers.

Ellis believes the use of personal protective equipment, and following CDC guidelines for how to space out and stagger meal times and resident interaction has helped keep the virus from spreading from this one confirmed case.

”This is a good test of those infectious disease protocols,” Ellis said. “But, they seem to be very effective. We don’t see any other residents or staff members right now exhibiting any symptoms. They’ve been effective, and we’re really grateful for that.”

Ellis said while she and other staff know how hard it has been for families to not see their loved ones, the rules are in place to make sure everyone stays safe.

”I know that it’s hard but we are sticking to the plan, and the plan is to keep the community and the residents as safe as we possibly can,” Ellis added. “That means sticking to your restricted visits, FaceTime and Zoom meetings only, to keep residents as protected as possible.”

Midwest Health said it is testing all residents and staff at Arrowhead for COVID-19 despite no one else showing symptoms, just to be safe. Ellis said the testing should be completed by Monday.

