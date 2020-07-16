Springfield-Greene Co. Health Dept. announces 37 new COVID-19 cases, potential exposures from several businesses

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield-Greene County Health Department announced 37 new cases Thursday, one of the largest single day totals in Greene County since the pandemic began.

The health department has notified the public of potential community exposures from seven new COVID-19 cases, including six who live in Greene County.

Health officials shared the following timeline of potential exposures from several new cases:

Saturday, July 4: Visited Bear Village Apartments pool at 840 S Roanoke Ave from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. and in the evening (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)

Monday, July 6: Visited HyVee at 1720 W Battlefield Rd from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, masked)

Monday, July 6: Visited Aldi at 421 E Battlefield Rd around 6:15 p.m. for about 15 minutes (infectious but not symptomatic, masked)

Monday, July 6: Visited Walmart Supercenter at 3315 S Campbell Ave from 6:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, masked)

Monday, July 6: Visited Braum’s Ice Cream & Burger Restaurant at 2617 W Republic Rd around 7:20 p.m. for about 30 minutes (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)

Monday, July 6: Visited Food 4 Less at 313 E Battlefield Rd from 8 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)

Tuesday, July 7: Visited Dollar Tree at 2759 W Republic Rd around 2:30 p.m. for about 20 minutes (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)

Wednesday, July 8: Visited Steak ‘n Shake at 1158 E St Louis St from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)

Wednesday, July 8: Visited Mexican Villa West at 1100 W Sunshine St from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. (infectious and symptomatic, wore a mask upon arrival but took it off once inside)

Wednesday, July 8: Visited Target at 1825 E Primrose St around 7:50 p.m. for about 20 minutes (infectious and symptomatic, masked)

Thursday, July 9: Visited Target at 1825 E Primrose St around 3:10 p.m. for about 15 minutes (infectious and symptomatic, masked)

Friday, July 10: Visited Harbell’s at 315 Park Central West from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. (infectious and symptomatic, not masked)

Friday, July 10: Visited Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen at 1950 E Primrose St from 7-8 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)

Saturday, July 11: Visited George’s Family Restaurant at 339 S Glenstone Ave from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)

Saturday, July 11: Visited The Roost Bar & Grill at 4216 S Cox Rd from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)

Sunday, July 12: Visited Sam’s Club at 3660 E Sunshine St from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. (infectious and symptomatic, not masked)

Sunday, July 12: Visited Walmart Neighborhood Market at 3720 E Sunshine St from 8 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. (infectious and symptomatic, not masked)

Monday, July 13: Visited Cracker Barrel at 2858 N Glenstone Ave from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)

Tuesday, July 14: Visited Walmart Supercenter at 3315 S Campbell Ave from 10 a.m. to 10:20 a.m. (infectious and symptomatic, masked)

Tuesday, July 14: Visited Walmart Neighborhood Market at 444 W Grand St from 2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, masked)

Tuesday, July 14: Visited Walgreens at 1155 E St Louis St from 5:15 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. (infectious and symptomatic, masked)

Anyone who was at these locations on these dates is considered low risk for contracting COVID-19, but should monitor for symptoms. There is no need to self-quarantine or isolate unless symptoms develop.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include:

· Fever or chills

· Cough

· Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

· Fatigue

· Muscle or body aches

· Headache

· New loss of taste or smell

· Sore throat

· Congestion or runny nose

· Nausea or vomiting

· Diarrhea

If symptoms develop, seek medical attention.

