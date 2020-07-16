Advertisement

Vote approved to table Branson face mask ordinance until July 28

By Nikki Ogle
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 2:09 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - After eight hours of public comment and debate, the board approved a motion late Thursday night to table a vote over a proposed face mask ordinance in Branson.

The vote over the ordinance is tabled until Tuesday, July 28 at 2 p.m. This date is intended to vote rather than discuss the substance of the ordinance, a decision unanimously approved by the board of aldermen.

Many of the board members said they did not feel comfortable voting on the ordinance as is. A few amendments were added exempting people involved in weddings and funerals from having to wear the mask.

Ultimately, the board wants to go over every line of the three-pages long ordinance before voting on it.

THE LATEST

The Branson Board of Aldermen debated after several hours public comment, which wrapped up around 9 p.m. The board discussed specifics of the proposed ordinance for nearly an hour and a half.

Thirty-nine people on both sides of the issues discussed the proposed ordinance without a time limit.

The possible ordinance could require anyone 13 and up to wear masks or other face coverings in any public space. That would include banks, shopping malls, schools, theaters, restaurants, amusement parks or other attractions.

There would be exceptions including when exercising, when in swimming pools, when social distancing is possible and when performing on a stage. People with medical conditions would also be exempt.

The penalty could be a $100 fine for a person who refuses to wear a mask, or a business owner who doesn’t enforce the rule.

Residents opposed to the possible requirement say people should be allowed to choose whether to wear a mask, not be forced to wear one.

The Chief Medical Officer for CoxHealth Branson talked with the Board of Aldermen about why face coverings could be vital to stop the spread of the virus in the tourist town.

Thursday’s meeting comes on the same day that the city of Springfield has issued its face mask ordinance, which takes effect for the next 90 days.

WATCH THURSDAY’S MEETING BELOW:

