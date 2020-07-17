Advertisement

Arkansas governor to sign statewide mask mandate; Arkansans have mixed feelings

The order will take effect on July 20th
By Michael Deere
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 9:16 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KY3) - Arkansas will join at least 25 other states requiring people to wear face masks in public.

The executive order from Governor Asa Hutchinson takes effect Monday.

Just last month, Gov. Hutchinson said he was against a statewide mask mandate, but changed his mind after speaking with front-line workers, who say they need more help from the public in controlling COVID-19, which has now topped 31,000 cases in Arkansas.

People in Mountain Home have differing opinions.

“I think that we are doing great, especially locally, but I think there’s always that chance that we can do better,” Kimberly Merriam told KY3.

“I Initially was kind of outraged by it. It’s too little too late for that, as far as I’m concerned,” Fred Guerra said.

The order says people 11 and older must wear a mask when they cannot social distance up to six feet, both indoors and outdoors.

People with certain health issues are exempt, and people can take their mask while eating and drinking, exercising, or if a job is impossible to do while wearing a mask.

“We will do everything we can in Mountain Home to encourage folks our folks to conform with that mandate, Mayor Hillrey Adams explained. A lot of people here are doing it already anyway and I think that’s one reason why our numbers have been so low.”

Mountain Home Mayor Hillrey Adams says now is the peak for tourist season and precautions need to be taken to keep businesses open.

“We don’t want to see us close up this city again like we’ve done in the past,” Adams added.

“I don’t feel the safety behind the masks is legit, so I definitely don’t agree with it,” Guerra stated.

“I think it’s time. I think that it’s well time that we went ahead and pushed a little harder,” Merriam said.

Guerra says the mask mandate may do more harm than good for local tourism.

“I think it could potentially a risk to lose some tourists,” Guerra told KY3.

Merriam says she understands when the other side says that wearing a mask in infringing on their rights, their bodies and basically their right to breathe.

But she says the slight inconvenience is worth keeping businesses open.

“It’s not to inconvenience you purposely or hurt you. It’s just to protect you, your family and the rest of our community,” Merriam added.

First time offenders will be given a warning - after that, fines could range from $100 to $500.

You can be charged with a misdemeanor, but can’t be arrested or thrown in jail for violating the order.

