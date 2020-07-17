Advertisement

Arkansas woman charged with stealing nearly $2 million in COVID-19 relief money

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 7:57 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - An Arkansas woman was arrested Thursday after she was indicted on charges that she defrauded the federal small-business coronavirus relief program out of almost $2 million.

The federal indictment charged Ganell Tubbs, 41, on two bank fraud counts, two of lying on a loan application and one of a monetary transaction from proceeds of unlawful activity.

The indictment alleges that the Little Rock woman obtained Paycheck Protection Program loans for two sham businesses and used the proceeds for such expenditures as online shopping and a student loan payment.

Tubbs was released on bond. A telephone number listed for her was not accepting calls from The Associated Press.

