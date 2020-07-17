Advertisement

Christian Co. Health Dept. announces possible exposures from James River Church in Ozark, several businesses

Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 10:01 PM CDT
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Christian County Health Department has notified the public of potential community exposures from several cases, including potential exposure from a case who visited James River Church in Ozark, Missouri.

Health officials shared the following timeline of potential exposures from new cases:

- Sunday, July 5: James River Church in Ozark from 9:00-10:00 a.m. (masked, no symptoms, and infectious)

- Friday, July 10: Kum & Go in Clever at approximately 7:10 a. m. (masked, no symptoms, and infectious)

- Friday, July 10: Dollar General in Clever from 2:00-2:10 p.m. (no mask, no symptoms, and infectious) - Saturday, July 11: Dollar General in Clever from 2:00-2:15 p.m. (no mask, no symptoms, and infectious)

- Saturday, July 11: The Roaming Buffalo in Billings at 3:30 p.m. (no mask, no symptoms, and infectious)

- Saturday, July 11: Signal Food Store in Nixa at 11:30 a.m. (masked, no symptoms, and infectious)

- Saturday, July 11: Walmart in Nixa at 11:42 a.m. for approximately 45 minutes (masked, symptomatic, and infectious)

- Saturday, July 11: Coyote’s Nixa Grill in Nixa from 12:20-1:20 p.m. (masked-except when eating, symptomatic, and infectious)

- Saturday, July 11: Orscheln Farm & Home in Ozark from 1:33-1:53 p.m. (masked, symptomatic and infectious) - Monday, July 13: Dollar General in Clever from 5:30-5:40 p.m. (no mask, no symptoms, and infectious)

Anyone who was at these locations on these dates is considered low risk for contracting COVID-19, but should monitor for symptoms. There is no need to self-quarantine or isolate unless symptoms develop.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include:

· Fever or chills

· Cough

· Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

· Fatigue

· Muscle or body aches

· Headache

· New loss of taste or smell

· Sore throat

· Congestion or runny nose

· Nausea or vomiting

· Diarrhea

If symptoms develop, seek medical attention.

Christian County has reported 134 cases as of Thursday. The health department is currently monitoring 81 active cases.

