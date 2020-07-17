Christian Co. Health Dept. announces possible exposures from James River Church in Ozark, several businesses

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Christian County Health Department has notified the public of potential community exposures from several cases, including potential exposure from a case who visited James River Church in Ozark, Missouri.

Health officials shared the following timeline of potential exposures from new cases:

- Sunday, July 5: James River Church in Ozark from 9:00-10:00 a.m. (masked, no symptoms, and infectious)

- Friday, July 10: Kum & Go in Clever at approximately 7:10 a. m. (masked, no symptoms, and infectious)

- Friday, July 10: Dollar General in Clever from 2:00-2:10 p.m. (no mask, no symptoms, and infectious) - Saturday, July 11: Dollar General in Clever from 2:00-2:15 p.m. (no mask, no symptoms, and infectious)

- Saturday, July 11: The Roaming Buffalo in Billings at 3:30 p.m. (no mask, no symptoms, and infectious)

- Saturday, July 11: Signal Food Store in Nixa at 11:30 a.m. (masked, no symptoms, and infectious)

- Saturday, July 11: Walmart in Nixa at 11:42 a.m. for approximately 45 minutes (masked, symptomatic, and infectious)

- Saturday, July 11: Coyote’s Nixa Grill in Nixa from 12:20-1:20 p.m. (masked-except when eating, symptomatic, and infectious)

- Saturday, July 11: Orscheln Farm & Home in Ozark from 1:33-1:53 p.m. (masked, symptomatic and infectious) - Monday, July 13: Dollar General in Clever from 5:30-5:40 p.m. (no mask, no symptoms, and infectious)

Anyone who was at these locations on these dates is considered low risk for contracting COVID-19, but should monitor for symptoms. There is no need to self-quarantine or isolate unless symptoms develop.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include:

· Fever or chills

· Cough

· Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

· Fatigue

· Muscle or body aches

· Headache

· New loss of taste or smell

· Sore throat

· Congestion or runny nose

· Nausea or vomiting

· Diarrhea

If symptoms develop, seek medical attention.

Christian County has reported 134 cases as of Thursday. The health department is currently monitoring 81 active cases.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.