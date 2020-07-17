Advertisement

Cox Health to expand into Harrison, Ark.

A health care system known for its hospitals and clinics across southwest Missouri, is expanding into Arkansas for the first time. A primary care clinic will be added in Harrison
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - The nearest Cox Health clinic anyone in Harrison could go to is in Branson, a 40-minute drive.

”We’ve been serving patients there with outlying clinics for many years in Harrison, Arkansas. And so this is something we’ve looked at for the last couple of years,” said Max Buetow, the vice president of Cox Medical Group.

And now those plans have become concrete. Patients will soon be able to go to a clinic in Harrison, the first in Arkansas.

”We serve thousands of patients every year from northern Arkansas, and we’re excited to bring these services a little bit closer to home for our patients,” Buetow said.

The clinic will have one primary care doctor who is from Arkansas and will offer different services.

“Management of chronic health conditions, things like sports physicals, preventative screenings, minor procedures,” Buetow said.

Other doctors, like one of Cox Health’s neurosurgeons, will also work in the office from time to time.

Buetow didn’t have the exact cost of adding the clinic but said the cost to lease the space was small.

A small cost to make a big impact in a community that has traveled for years back and forth to get medical help from Cox.

”In order for us to be the best for those who need us, we need to bring services where they’re convenient and in the local communities,” he said.

The clinic is scheduled to open the first week of August. It is at 715 W. Sherman Ave., Suite H. Patients interested in learning more about the clinic and its services, or who wish to make an appointment, may call 417-612-9507.

