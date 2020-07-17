Advertisement

Dietitian warns to avoid these popular snacks when in the heat this weekend

Heat advisory out for the weekend
By Leah Hill
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Summer heat is cranking up this weekend with heat advisories already issued through the weekend.

Dietitian Cassie Dimmick with Achieving Your Best warns that you need to start preparing now for the hot temperatures.

Shoppers at Mama Jean’s Market in Springfield are putting some common snacks in their baskets as we head into the weekend. Staff members are seeing lots of chips, cookies, and sodas.

Dietitian Cassie Dimmick, with Achieving Your Best, says this is a big mistake.

“Heavy foods, fatty foods, fast food, you want to try to avoid all those things. They’re going to make you feel sluggish,” Dimmick said.

Apples, grapes, and vegetables are better snacks in the summer heat. Freezing some of these will provide a healthy, but cooling snack.

“In the summertime, everyone is eating a lot of fresh greens and fresh produce,” Sales manager at Mama Jean’s, Delany, said.

Delany is noticing customers are opting for fresher foods, rather than comfort foods people tend to buy in the summer.

“Ten servings a day is what you need to get all of your potassium and magnesium and those other electrolytes and calcium that you need,” Dimmick said.

Electrolytes are essential for staying hydrated in hot and humid conditions. You can boost electrolytes in your water by adding fresh lemon juice and a pinch of salt. You can also use fruit juice to make your own homemade popsicles while avoiding added sugar in store-bought products.

“If they know they’re going to be outside all day, you can start the day before or 24 to 48 hours before to start having that electrolyte water.

Make sure you are getting about half of your body’s weight in ounces of water. For example, if you weight about 130 pounds, you need to drink about 65 ounces, or a half-gallon, of water.

With your healthy snacks and water in hand, do not step out in the heat without wearing the proper clothing.

“You can wear light colors to help, and not wear black or dark greys,” Dimmick said.

Clothing color plays a role in how hot you feel. Darker clothing absorbs more sun making you feel hotter, while lighter colors reflect more sunlight and help cool you down.

Keep a hat on hand to protect your head, and always wear sunscreen.

