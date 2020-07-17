Douglas County Health Dept. reports first COVID-19 death
Published: Jul. 17, 2020
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Douglas County Health Department says a resident who tested positive for COVID-19 has died due to the virus.
The individual was at least 80 years old and identified through our local contact tracing, according to the health department.
Douglas County has reported 21 cases and four probable cases of COVID-19 as of Friday.
