Gov. Hutchinson announces COVID-19 city-level data, new cases one day after issuing mask order

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced a new system providing city-level data in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city-level data will be available here, but the system is currently down.

Gov. Hutchinson announced 648 new cases Friday, while addressing several topics tied to the pandemic one day after issuing a statewide mask order. The order takes effect Monday and requires masks statewide when social distancing isn’t possible.

State leaders released the following updates on the COVID-19 pandemic:

-31,762 cases (648 new)

-464 hospitalizations (down 6)

-353 reported deaths (12 new, but a backlog in reporting)

-6,633 active cases

-24,776 recoveries

Nearly 6,000 people were tested over the last 24 hours. State Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith says the state is behind on targeted testing.

Dr. Smith, who has attended most daily briefing since the pandemic began, attended his last one Friday. He has accepted a position with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Gov. Hutchinson says the state’s economy has rebounded. The state reports unemployment for June dropped to 8% compared to 9.6% in May.

Additionally, Gov. Hutchinson noted Friday, if you travel outside of Arkansas, you should consider whether to be tested or quarantine when you return based on where you traveled and how many non-family members you were exposed to while visiting.

Watch the latest update from Gov. Hutchinson and state leaders in the stream below:

