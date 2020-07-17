Illusions Gentlemen’s Club in Christian County shuts down

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Illusions Gentlemen’s Club in Christian County will shut down permanently following legal proceedings Friday.

The business has been closed for months while the Christian County Sheriff’s Office and Prosecutor’s Office have been investigating.

Dee Wampler represents Illusions owner Craig Winchell, who pleaded guilty to 10 misdemeanor charges and a $10,000 fine. Winchell owned and operated the business for several years with only a few reported complaints, according to Wampler.

“Illusions is now just an illusion of what was in the past,” Wampler said.

Wampler said Winchell suffered a debilitating stroke, which affected him physically and mentally. His business was then operated by other employees without adequate supervision of control by Winchell, according to Wampler.

“Things got out of hand. There were some incidents that occurred. My client wasn’t present and didn’t know anything about,” Wampler said. “Not withstanding, he took responsibility because he’s the owner of the business.”

Christian County Sheriff Brad Cole said his deputies were called to the club on a regular basis.

“From peace disturbance to assaults to gun violations, drug violations, you could pretty much run the gamut, it happened,” Cole said.

In March, a search warrant was conducted after authorities investigated activity at the club for several months.

According to the Christian County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, the investigation into the Nixa, Missouri strip club and adult cabaret began in 2019. To date, the investigation has resulted in both criminal and civil cases. Cole considers the investigation a success.

“We are able to take our deputies and put them somewhere else to fight crime in other parts of the county instead of having to focus a lot of time and effort in that one particular area,” he said.

Winchell’s charges included failing to register Illusions as a fictitious business and maintaining a public nuisance, which Christian County Prosecuting Attorney Amy Fite said encompassed alcohol violations and peace disturbances.

Winchell also pleaded guilty to illegally operating a sexually oriented business.

“Dancers who were dancing nude. There were semi-nude dancers who were within six feet of patrons,” Fite said. “There were examples of dancers touching patrons.”

Fite and Cole said their teams spent countless hours collecting evidence for the case hoping to make Christian County safer.

“Knowing that we have accomplished that, and most likely saved lives in the future, and doing it the right way, through the criminal justice system is a huge accomplishment for us,” Cole said.

Cole said other suspects are still under investigation for crimes that took place at Illusions.

As far as what will happen to the building, Wampler said it will likely be sold. Under the agreement made with the state, Winchell cannot open another sexually oriented business at that location.

