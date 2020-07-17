Jordan Valley Health Center sees COVID-19 test result delays due to high demand

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Samantha Reid’s husband was sent home early from work after having a high fever and not feeling well.

”I told him he better go to the doctor so we called the clinic and they said come in immediately, those are Coronavirus symptoms,” said Samantha Reid.

Reid’s husband was tested at the Mount Vernon Clinic and they told him his results would be back in four to five days and until then him and his family would need to quarantine. His results ended coming back in six days.

”They were negative and it turned out to be a cold or flu. He had to miss four days of work," said Reid.

While Reid said they’re thankful he didn’t have COVID-19, waiting almost a week was stressful.

Here in Springfield, Jordan Valley Health Center said wait times are taking up to ten days because the demand for testing is high.

”We’re limiting our more rapid tests for those who have severe symptoms. The send outs that take longer to get back are for asymptomatic testing or employers who are requiring a test before they return back to work,” said Jordan Valley Health Center, Dr. Matthew Stinson.

Mercy Springfield Hospital and CoxHealth said the majority of their tests come back within 48 hours.

