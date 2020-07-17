Advertisement

Man convicted of second-degree murder in 2018 shooting deaths in Pulaski County

(KY3)
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. (Edited News Release) - Richard Romel Taylor, 46, of Devil’s Elbow, Missouri, was convicted on two counts of second-degree murder Friday afternoon.

Taylor was also found guilty of two counts of first-degree assault, and four counts of armed criminal action.

Investigators say Taylor shot four people in a car off of I-44 in St. Robert in 2018. Two of the four shot died.

Charges arose from the January 11, 2018 shooting deaths of Sherry Gann and Jonathan Graham which occurred on Houston Road near the Road Ranger Truck Stop in St. Robert. In addition, Cassandra Gann and David Reeves were shot but survived the shooting and testified that it was Richard Romel Taylor who was the perpetrator and the motive was a dispute over payment for heroin.

Due to her significant and life threatening injuries, Cassandra Gann’s testimony was taken and preserved in January 2019 in Platte County, Missouri where she was still being treated for her very serious injuries.

In addition to being found guilty at trial, Taylor previously pled guilty to one count of Delivery of Heroin and one count of Delivery of Fentanyl as a prior and persistent felony offender in an unrelated case.

At the time of the murders, Taylor was on federal probation for Distribution of Heroin and faces a revocation of that probation in Federal Court. He also has a prior conviction for Murder in Cook County, Illinois from 1992.

Taylor now faces the potential of eight life sentences for his crimes related to the murders and a potential of thirty years for the two counts of Delivery of a Controlled Substance. Sentencing is set for September 23, 2020 at 3 p.m.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Heat Advisory for the weekend

Updated: 22 minutes ago
Hot and humid through the weekend

KY3

CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: See where cases are in the Ozarks, Missouri & Arkansas

Updated: 40 minutes ago
Here's a breakdown of cases in both Arkansas, Missouri and the Ozarks.

Coronavirus

Missouri adds 958 COVID-19 cases, largest single-day jump

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Missouri has set another record for daily increases in new coronavirus cases as the total jumped Saturday by 958.

Local

Crighton Family Farms near Willard draws large turnout as sweet corn sales begin

Updated: 1 hour ago
Dozens of cars lined up on the shoulders of U.S. 160 to purchase sweet corn from Crighton Family Farms near Willard.

National

Coronavirus patients swamp emergency rooms in some US states

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By JAY REEVES Associated Press
Patients are waiting “hours and hours” to get admitted ... and the least sick people are lying in beds in halls to make room for most seriously ill.

Latest News

Local

LIST: Mask rules in Springfield, elsewhere in Missouri and Arkansas; businesses requiring face coverings

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Joey Schneider
Know Before You Go: Our guide breaks down mask rules Springfield, around Missouri and Arkansas and lists businesses with mask requirements.

News

UPDATE: Springfield woman found safely after Endangered Silver Advisory

Updated: 3 hours ago
Springfield police trying to locate missing woman with Alzheimer's.

National

Breathtaking virus numbers show normal life still far away

Updated: 3 hours ago
Confirmed virus cases worldwide have topped 14 million and deaths have surpassed 600,000, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

National

Kansas dog makes 50-mile trek to her old home in Missouri

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A dog named Cleo who disappeared from her home in Kansas earlier this month turned up a few days later at her old home in Lawson, Missouri, about 50 miles away.

Local

Traditional events at Missouri State Fair canceled, youth livestock show planned

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Missouri State Fair announced Friday that it would pivot to a livestock-only event instead of the traditional fair.

News

Hope for Harrison group rallies on square

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Hope for Harrison group was out on the courthouse square Friday night to support and bring awareness to the Black Lives Matter movement.