Man convicted of second-degree murder in 2018 shooting deaths in Pulaski County

PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. (Edited News Release) - Richard Romel Taylor, 46, of Devil’s Elbow, Missouri, was convicted on two counts of second-degree murder Friday afternoon.

Taylor was also found guilty of two counts of first-degree assault, and four counts of armed criminal action.

Investigators say Taylor shot four people in a car off of I-44 in St. Robert in 2018. Two of the four shot died.

Charges arose from the January 11, 2018 shooting deaths of Sherry Gann and Jonathan Graham which occurred on Houston Road near the Road Ranger Truck Stop in St. Robert. In addition, Cassandra Gann and David Reeves were shot but survived the shooting and testified that it was Richard Romel Taylor who was the perpetrator and the motive was a dispute over payment for heroin.

Due to her significant and life threatening injuries, Cassandra Gann’s testimony was taken and preserved in January 2019 in Platte County, Missouri where she was still being treated for her very serious injuries.

In addition to being found guilty at trial, Taylor previously pled guilty to one count of Delivery of Heroin and one count of Delivery of Fentanyl as a prior and persistent felony offender in an unrelated case.

At the time of the murders, Taylor was on federal probation for Distribution of Heroin and faces a revocation of that probation in Federal Court. He also has a prior conviction for Murder in Cook County, Illinois from 1992.

Taylor now faces the potential of eight life sentences for his crimes related to the murders and a potential of thirty years for the two counts of Delivery of a Controlled Substance. Sentencing is set for September 23, 2020 at 3 p.m.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.