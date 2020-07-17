New Christian Co. Task Force encouraging residents to wear masks amid surge in cases

CHRISTIAN COUNTY Mo. (KY3) -A news conference Friday began with a parade of community representatives and civic leaders who are part of a new Pandemic Response Task Force.

This task force will launch an education campaign to try and convince residents to wear masks and stop the recent outbreak of COVID-19 cases in Christian County.

“As of this morning we have 142 total cases,” announced Dr. Karen Peak, the Administrator for the Christian County Health Department. “On March 17 we saw our first case and through July 1 we had a total of 54 cases which was a fairly low number of cases over a three-and-a-half month time frame. From July 2 through this morning we’ve had an additional 88 cases. That’s just a 16 day time period which has caused a tremendous challenge for the health department. In order for us to get this pandemic under control, I am asking you to wear a face mask when you are unable to socially distance from others.”

Other speakers included, the county commissioner and the mayors of Nixa and Ozark.

But the most heart-wrenching plea came from Tom Gammon, whose wife Joyce is the lone Christian County resident to die of COVID so far.

“One month ago today I woke up with just a few hours of restless sleep,” Gammon said, his voice cracking. “The first morning of knowing that my wife of 33 years was never coming home again. That I would never get to hear her say, ‘Goodnight baby, I love ‘ya.’”

Tom survived the illness but his wife passed away after 16 days in the hospital including 13 on a ventilator.

“I wear a mask out of the hope and prayer that you do not have to make a phone call to your children and say your mother is not going to make it,” Gammon said. “I wear a mask out of hope that you never have to tell your grandchildren that their grandmother, their favorite person, had to leave to be with Jesus and to hold them as they cried in anguish. I wear a mask out of hope that you you do not have to leave a loved one at the hospital and not be able to sit with them, touch them, not be able to touch their forehead or offer comfort to them or hold their hand and pray. I wear a mask because this disease can be controlled by the simple measure of wearing a face covering.”

“That individual contracted COVID-19 within the community and they had no idea who spread that virus to them,” Peak said of Joyce Gammon. “Please keep in mind that same situation could happen to any one of us and our family. With the simple use of a face mask we could have helped this individual and their family avoid this unfortunate situation.”

Despite the push on masks though, the county is not requiring them.

“Keep in mind each municipality has the authority to implement any ordinance that they choose necessary,” said Christian County Presiding Commissioner Ralph Phillips.

As for the county’s two largest towns, Nixa’s City Council will be taking up a mask requirement ordinance on Monday night while Ozark is considering bringing up a similar type of ordinance but hasn’t so far.

“There’s so much controversy and it’s a no-win situation,” Ozark Mayor Rick Gardner said. “We just wish everybody would wear a mask and it would go away.”

“There are people on both sides who have very strong opinions,” added Nixa Mayor Brian Steele. “From our health officials we believe masking is the most beneficial thing we can do to stop the spread. For even one person to die is too many.

Nixa’s schools are making masks mandatory this fall while Ozark is not..yet.

“We began a weekly conference with our staff this week and that will continue on to the start of school so we can discuss and debate these very things,” explained Dr. Chris Bauman, the Superintendent of Ozark Schools. “And it may turn out that when we take a close look at our buildings we may decide we just can’t socially distance to the maximum amount that we need to and so really a mandate would be necessary.”

County health officials say with the virus outbreak now overtaking them, (“We’ve been working 24/7”) they would prefer that masking be a requirement in public places.

“We would like to see a mandated face mask order,” Peak said.

