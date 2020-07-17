Ozark Empire Fair prepares amid pandemic, requiring masks for all patrons

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - While many events are being canceled around the area, the Ozarks Empire Fair will open to the public in just two weeks. Before you go, pack your masks.

Despite new rules and regulations at the fairgrounds, Aaron Owen, the general manager for the Ozarks Empire Fairgrounds, is expecting a big turnout.

“Ticket sales are great for our concerts coming up, compared to looking back at other years,” Owen said.

He is expecting more people, especially since many people are choosing to stay in the state for vacations.

One thing he will miss at the fair is the smiles, hidden behind the masks.

Due to the city of Springfield’s new mask mandate, fairgoers must wear face coverings inside buildings, and outside when social distancing is not possible.

“There are areas where you can social distance and enjoy your corn dog and enjoy your water, and funnel cake,” Owen said.

Exceptions include eating and drinking, as long as you are six feet from others. You are also exempt if you have a health condition that prohibits you from wearing a mask. Singers and performers also do not have to wear a mask if the six-foot distance is maintained.

While the fairgrounds will not provide masks, they have incentives in place when you do bring one.

“We’re giving a dollar off if you have a mask of the price at the gate. Just to help the public out, if you have to buy a mask, we’ll help you pay for it, so to speak,” Owen said.

Hand sanitizing stations, and plexiglass protecting staff members, will also be set up.

“Have a great time, the masking doesn’t prevent that,” Owen said.

All guidelines have been in compliance with the Springfield Greene County Health Department.

