Advertisement

Ozark Empire Fair prepares amid pandemic, requiring masks for all patrons

Fair opens July 30th
By Leah Hill
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 8:12 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - While many events are being canceled around the area, the Ozarks Empire Fair will open to the public in just two weeks. Before you go, pack your masks.

Despite new rules and regulations at the fairgrounds, Aaron Owen, the general manager for the Ozarks Empire Fairgrounds, is expecting a big turnout.

“Ticket sales are great for our concerts coming up, compared to looking back at other years,” Owen said.

He is expecting more people, especially since many people are choosing to stay in the state for vacations.

One thing he will miss at the fair is the smiles, hidden behind the masks.

Due to the city of Springfield’s new mask mandate, fairgoers must wear face coverings inside buildings, and outside when social distancing is not possible.

“There are areas where you can social distance and enjoy your corn dog and enjoy your water, and funnel cake,” Owen said.

Exceptions include eating and drinking, as long as you are six feet from others. You are also exempt if you have a health condition that prohibits you from wearing a mask. Singers and performers also do not have to wear a mask if the six-foot distance is maintained.

While the fairgrounds will not provide masks, they have incentives in place when you do bring one.

“We’re giving a dollar off if you have a mask of the price at the gate. Just to help the public out, if you have to buy a mask, we’ll help you pay for it, so to speak,” Owen said.

Hand sanitizing stations, and plexiglass protecting staff members, will also be set up.

“Have a great time, the masking doesn’t prevent that,” Owen said.

All guidelines have been in compliance with the Springfield Greene County Health Department.

Ozark Empire Fair Guidelines

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Cox Health to expand into Harrison, Ark.

Updated: 18 minutes ago
A health care system known for its hospitals and clinics across southwest Missouri, is expanding into Arkansas for the first time. A primary care clinic will be added in Harrison.

KY3

CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: See where cases are in the Ozarks, Missouri & Arkansas

Updated: 18 minutes ago
Here's a breakdown of cases in both Arkansas, Missouri and the Ozarks.

Local

Suspects arrested as police investigate series of Springfield robberies

Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Springfield Police Department and the Greene County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a series of commercial robberies that began Sunday. Authorities have arrested multiple suspects.

Local

Springfield-Greene County Health Dept. reports 240 COVID-19 cases since last week, suspending low-risk exposure alerts

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Joey Schneider
The Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports an increase 240 cases of COVID-19 from July 9-16.

Coronavirus

Gov. Hutchinson announces COVID-19 city-level data, new cases one day after issuing mask order

Updated: 1 hours ago
Gov. Hutchinson announced 648 new cases Friday, while addressing several topics tied to the pandemic one day after issuing a statewide mask order.

Latest News

News

Ozark School District announces reopening plan for the fall

Updated: 1 hours ago
Students in the district return August 20.

National Politics

Pentagon bans Confederate flag in way to avoid contradicting Trump

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By LOLITA C. BALDOR
After weeks of wrangling, the Pentagon is banning displays of the Confederate flag on military installations, in a carefully worded policy that doesn’t mention the word ban or that specific flag.

Local

Wonders of Wildlife named ‘America’s Best Aquarium’ in national poll

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Joey Schneider
Johnny Morris’ Wonders of Wildlife National Museum and Aquarium was voted as “America’s Best Aquarium” as part of a national poll conducted by USA TODAY.

News

Springfield group hopes CARES Act money saves effort to slow spread of COVID-19 among the homeless

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
A task force working to shelter the high-risk homeless for COVID-19 is running out of money.

Local

Outdoor, open-window visits canceled at all CMH long-term care facilities

Updated: 2 hours ago
Outdoor and open window visits are canceled effective July 17, until further notice at all CMH long-term care facilities.

News

How the CARES Act is helping the homeless community in Springfield

Updated: 2 hours ago
Linda Simmons reports.