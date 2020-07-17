Advertisement

Ozark School District announces reopening plan for the fall

Ozark School District
Ozark School District(KY3)
Jul. 17, 2020
OZARK, Mo. (KY3) -

The Ozark School District announced Friday it will encourage all students and staff to wear masks, but will no require them.

Students in the district return August 20.

The district’s plan includes minimizing cross-contamination by keeping students together with the same staff for as much of the day. It will also modify seating in the cafeteria to ensure social distancing.

Read the district's full plan HERE

Superintendent Chris Bauman released this statement on Facebook Friday:

We know this has been a very difficult time. Our goal moving forward is to create an environment as normal as possible for our students. We miss their smiles. We miss their aha moments. We miss their creativity. We miss their laughter. We can’t wait to see them on the first day of school, Aug. 20.

COVID-19 is a very serious situation and these last months we have been working hard to make sure our schools are as safe as possible to re-open so we can see our students.

Ozark School District's number one priority is the safety of our students and staff. Our safety plan follows local and state guidelines regarding social distancing and sanitation to reduce the spread of COVID-19. We are making decisions based on the information we have in front of us currently. Unfortunately, there are no absolutes and this is often a rapidly changing situation. These procedures are based on the most recent recommendations and will likely evolve as information is updated from state and federal health agencies. Our goal is to remain transparent in our plan to return to school and explain what our reopening will look like:

  • Students and staff will be strongly encouraged to wear a mask or face covering, but at this time it is not required.
  • To help minimize cross contamination, students will be grouped together with the same staff throughout the day as much as possible.
  • Procedures are modified so social distancing can occur within the classrooms and other areas of the school, such as the cafeteria.
  • Hand sanitizer will be available and regular hand washing will be emphasized.
  • Facilities and buses will continue to be disinfected with deep cleaning slated for buildings every two weeks, as seen on the school calendar.
  • All staff will monitor their health; parents must monitor the health of their students, keeping them home if they exhibit symptoms.

All of us — school staff, students and families — have a role in keeping our schools safe. We are committed to doing everything we can to have a safe school year. We can’t wait to see you!

Dr. Chris Bauman, Superintendent

