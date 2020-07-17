Polk County Health Center employee tests positive for COVID-19

POLK COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A Polk County Health Center employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee was fever free and masked while working July 13, 14, 15 and has not worked since 3 p.m. July 15, according to the health center.

The employee developed a fever Wednesday evening and tested Thursday morning. Test results were received the afternoon of July 16. The health center says there was limited exposure to clients in the health center during the infectious period.

Polk County Health Center administration is contacting all direct exposures, including all affected clients. The employee is at home in quarantine and is being monitored by Polk County Health Center contact tracing staff.

“The health and safety of our community remains our top priority,” says Michelle Morris, Administrator. “Our employees follow strict infection prevention protocols, which should minimize the risk to any of our patrons during the infectious period. We will continue to work diligently to keep the residents of our community healthy and safe.”

Polk County Health Center employees are screened daily for COVID-19 symptoms, have their temperature taken before being allowed to work and must wear a mask. Additional preventative measures include extensive hand-washing, practicing social distancing and restricting in-person appointments.

Earlier Thursday afternoon, health leaders announced 32 new cases, now 68 total, for Polk County.

