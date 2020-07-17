Advertisement

Businesses around the Ozarks weigh in on whether masks could make it easier for thieves

By Christine Morton
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Two robberies, at two Greene County businesses, in two days and masks may be making it more difficult to catch the crooks.

Some businesses around the Ozarks are taking some extra steps in the case they encounter mask-wearing thieves.

After hiring new workers, Greene County Freight and Food Sales owner Nancy Heape trains them to look for certain characteristics when it comes to spotting a thief.

“They wanna touch everything, they huddle together, try to huddle next to someone, you know squat down. It’s pretty easy to spot,” said Heape.

With the city of Springfield passing a rule for anyone 12 and over to wear a mask inside public places, Heape says “it’ll just be harder to get their facial recognition because the characteristics are strong from the people who steal.”

Heape says she has more than 30 cameras inside and outside to help identify someone who commits a crime.

“Of course, we look for tattoos, certain marks on people, anything that will give us extra information. If they think they got away with it, the next time they come in, we are ready because we recognized something on them,” said Heape.

Across town at Relics Antique Mall, co-owner Matthew Robb says he thinks thieves are more prone to cover up their eyes more than anything.

“They are looking down, and they usually have a hat. I don’t know if the mask is going to make a huge difference,” said Robb.

Robb also tells his employees to look for something memorable on a person.

“We keep pictures of them, so we know who they are,” said Robb.

And while it’s unknown right now if people will use the mask to their advantage to steal, “For the most part, people are good, so that’s what I have to believe in,” said Heape.

Heape says she is updating her security. And not because of the masking. But she does think it will help, if something were to happen.

