Springfield funeral director gets surprise backyard makeover

The mother of two won a backyard makeover.
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Angela Collins won a total backyard makeover.
Angela Collins won a total backyard makeover.(KY3)

Angela Collins won a brand new deck, hot tub and landscaping. The mother of two has worked as the funeral director for Gorman-Scharpf for 20 years. She received an outpouring of nominations in The Deck Company’s contest. She won the prize out of 200 nominations.

The Deck Company selected Angela from 200 nominations.
The Deck Company selected Angela from 200 nominations.(KY3)

Angela’s daughter wrote an emotional letter describing her mother’s dedication to her family and work.

The knock on their front door came as a complete surprise!
The knock on their front door came as a complete surprise!(KY3)

Angela also survived a recent health scare. The single Mom says she just couldn’t afford to repair their old deck.

Repairs to replace the rotting wood would have cost thousands of dollars.
Repairs to replace the rotting wood would have cost thousands of dollars.(KY3)

Collins said it would’ve cost thousands of dollars to remove the rotting wood and pay for a new one.

Volunteers spent hours in the heat working on the family's new deck.
Volunteers spent hours in the heat working on the family's new deck.(KY3)

Now she has a new place to relax and enjoy some quality family time.

The backyard also got new landscaping.
The backyard also got new landscaping.(KY3)
CLICK HERE: For information on The Deck Company
