Springfield funeral director gets surprise backyard makeover

Angela Collins won a total backyard makeover. (KY3)

Angela Collins won a brand new deck, hot tub and landscaping. The mother of two has worked as the funeral director for Gorman-Scharpf for 20 years. She received an outpouring of nominations in The Deck Company’s contest. She won the prize out of 200 nominations.

Angela’s daughter wrote an emotional letter describing her mother’s dedication to her family and work.

Angela also survived a recent health scare. The single Mom says she just couldn’t afford to repair their old deck.

Collins said it would’ve cost thousands of dollars to remove the rotting wood and pay for a new one.

Now she has a new place to relax and enjoy some quality family time.

