Springfield-Greene County Health Dept. reports 240 COVID-19 cases since last week, suspending low-risk exposure alerts

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports an increase 240 cases of COVID-19 between Thursday, July 9 and Thursday, July 16 in Greene County.

According to the health department, the volume and nature of these cases points to significant community spread of illness.

“We have reached a point in this pandemic where any public location should be treated as if it could be a source of exposure,” the health department said in a statement Friday.

Health leaders say contract tracing and quarantine of positive cases and close contacts will continue. However, the public will only be notified of high-risk public exposures moving forward.

The city of Springfield’s mask provision took effect Thursday. It requires anyone over the age of 11 to wear a mask anywhere in Springfield where social distancing is not possible in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Masking is one of our best tools in this regard, as is practicing physical distancing, proper hand hygiene, and staying home when we are ill,” said the health department.

Residents are asked to monitor COVID-19 symptoms and seek medical attention if any symptoms develop.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

