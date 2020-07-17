Springfield group hopes CARES Act money saves effort to slow spread of COVID-19 among the homeless

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

A task force working to shelter the high-risk homeless for COVID-19 is running out of money.

The group hopes CARES Act relief funds from Greene County, but that money isn’t available just yet.

The COVID-19 task force led by Community Partnership of the Ozarks provides shelter for more than 300 households who are homeless and at high risk for the virus. Many stay in hotel rooms, like at the Motel 6 in Springfield. But the task force has had to start telling some of those people this is the last week in the shelter.

The task force hopes to receive CARES Act funding through Greene County. The application process was supposed to open up this week, but the county’s website claims it is testing the application submission process. Greene County received $34 million dollars to help support local coronavirus response efforts.

“We are acutely aware of the situation facing CPO,,” said Commissioner Harold Bengsch. “That is why we are working diligently and pulling out all the stops to make sure that both the technical and formal processes are properly in place to address the needs of this organization as well as the others who will be seeking funding.”

A county spokesperson says they hope to have the process up and running by next week. Community Partnership says it is working with other homeless service organizations and trying to get people into any program possible. But because of the lack of funding at this point, they can’t house anyone else at high risk for covid-19. They are asking the community for support through their Merciful Nights campaign.

