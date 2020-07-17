Advertisement

Springfield group hopes CARES Act money saves effort to slow spread of COVID-19 among the homeless

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

A task force working to shelter the high-risk homeless for COVID-19 is running out of money.

The group hopes CARES Act relief funds from Greene County, but that money isn’t available just yet. 

The COVID-19 task force led by Community Partnership of the Ozarks provides shelter for more than 300 households who are homeless and at high risk for the virus. Many stay in hotel rooms, like at the Motel 6 in Springfield. But the task force has had to start telling some of those people this is the last week in the shelter.

The task force hopes to receive CARES Act funding through Greene County. The application process was supposed to open up this week, but the county’s website claims it is testing the application submission process. Greene County received $34 million dollars to help support local coronavirus response efforts.

“We are acutely aware of the situation facing CPO,,” said Commissioner Harold Bengsch. “That is why we are working diligently and pulling out all the stops to make sure that both the technical and formal processes are properly in place to address the needs of this organization as well as the others who will be seeking funding.”

A county spokesperson says they hope to have the process up and running by next week.  Community Partnership says it is working with other homeless service organizations and trying to get people into any program possible. But because of the lack of funding at this point, they can’t house anyone else at high risk for covid-19. They are asking the community for support through their Merciful Nights campaign.

Click here for more on the Community Partnership of the Ozarks efforts.
Click here for more information about Greene County's CARES Act funds.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Springfield man has two vehicles, tool sets stolen in less than one week

Updated: moments ago
Craig North had two vehicles stolen from right in front of his home in less than one week. North's Ford Van was located, but his trailer, tools and Ford Explorer are still missing.

News

Cox Health to expand into Harrison, Ark.

Updated: 19 minutes ago
A health care system known for its hospitals and clinics across southwest Missouri, is expanding into Arkansas for the first time. A primary care clinic will be added in Harrison.

KY3

CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: See where cases are in the Ozarks, Missouri & Arkansas

Updated: 20 minutes ago
Here's a breakdown of cases in both Arkansas, Missouri and the Ozarks.

Local

Suspects arrested as police investigate series of Springfield robberies

Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Springfield Police Department and the Greene County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a series of commercial robberies that began Sunday. Authorities have arrested multiple suspects.

Local

Springfield-Greene County Health Dept. reports 240 COVID-19 cases since last week, suspending low-risk exposure alerts

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Joey Schneider
The Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports an increase 240 cases of COVID-19 from July 9-16.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Gov. Hutchinson announces COVID-19 city-level data, new cases one day after issuing mask order

Updated: 1 hours ago
Gov. Hutchinson announced 648 new cases Friday, while addressing several topics tied to the pandemic one day after issuing a statewide mask order.

News

Ozark School District announces reopening plan for the fall

Updated: 1 hours ago
Students in the district return August 20.

National Politics

Pentagon bans Confederate flag in way to avoid contradicting Trump

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By LOLITA C. BALDOR
After weeks of wrangling, the Pentagon is banning displays of the Confederate flag on military installations, in a carefully worded policy that doesn’t mention the word ban or that specific flag.

Local

Wonders of Wildlife named ‘America’s Best Aquarium’ in national poll

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Joey Schneider
Johnny Morris’ Wonders of Wildlife National Museum and Aquarium was voted as “America’s Best Aquarium” as part of a national poll conducted by USA TODAY.

Local

Outdoor, open-window visits canceled at all CMH long-term care facilities

Updated: 2 hours ago
Outdoor and open window visits are canceled effective July 17, until further notice at all CMH long-term care facilities.